Industrial Trades job fair set for Thursday
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on SLCC's Lafayette campus. More than 30 employers will be there, looking to hire.
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LUS electric customers may save money with proposed time of use rate program
Lafayette Utilities System customers soon may have an option to help save as much as $20 a month on electricity. It's called a time of use rate that would allow residential customers to save money by operating appliances during non-peak usage hours, primarily between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., LUS Director Jeff Stewart said.
Business owners in Scott say nearby abandoned property has been a 'eyesore' for years
SCOTT, La. (KADN) - A Scott couple is calling on city officials to demolish a blighted property that's been sitting across from their business for years. The owners of Shorts RV and Boat Storage told News15 the property has been an eyesore for 20 years and it’s time for something to be done about it.
Lafayette Utilities System rate increase for electricity may be delayed one year to Nov. 1, 2023
Lafayette Utilities System customers would still face rate increases for water and sewer services starting Nov. 1, but rate hikes for electricity would be delayed a year under a new plan to be unveiled during public hearings Tuesday and Wednesday. The new proposal, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said Monday, is...
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
Local hospital now offering less invasive heart surgery, reverses blood in body
A procedure to safely treat carotid artery disease is now being performed in a local hospital.
LUS’s Share the Light Program
Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
Progress On The Monroe, A 70-unit Apartment Development Near Downtown Lafayette
Starting construction back in early 2022, the new 70-unit apartment building, called The Monroe, is being constructed at 339 Monroe Street, just off of W. 2nd Street, next door to The Studios at LWG. The Monroe’s amenities will include a private swimming pool, fitness space, outdoor grilling space, a dog-washing...
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft.
DOTD: $136 Million project at Ambassador Caffery and U.S. Highway 90
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90. The future I-49 South project will consist of a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery...
Sandbag locations in Acadiana
If you think you need sandbags for your home, here are the details for people who live in Lafayette, St. Landry and Iberia Parish.
Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police
Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 22, 2022, that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the aid of Eunice Police apprehended fugitive, Mariah Kay Belton, 24, of Elton, Louisiana.
Pet Tuesday: Meet Patterson and Graceland, Acadiana Animal Aid's Pets of the Week
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to help find Graceland and Patterson their furever homes.
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
Town of Melville in debt and facing possible state takeover
The town of Melville addresses media regarding debt of more than 400 thousand dollars and is facing possible state takeover. An audit of the state in nearly three years.
West Nile Virus activity found in mosquito samples from Iberia Parish
There has been West Nile Virus activity found in mosquito samples submitted for testing from Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.
Construction on Rue Du Belier & Dulles Roundabout Begins Wednesday, to Close for 8 Months
According to Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, this project is expected to take eight months, weather permitting, and the completion date is projected for April 16, 2023.
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
