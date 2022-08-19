ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LUS electric customers may save money with proposed time of use rate program

Lafayette Utilities System customers soon may have an option to help save as much as $20 a month on electricity. It's called a time of use rate that would allow residential customers to save money by operating appliances during non-peak usage hours, primarily between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., LUS Director Jeff Stewart said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
LUS’s Share the Light Program

Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
LAFAYETTE, LA
DOTD: $136 Million project at Ambassador Caffery and U.S. Highway 90

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90. The future I-49 South project will consist of a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery...
Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police

Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 22, 2022, that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the aid of Eunice Police apprehended fugitive, Mariah Kay Belton, 24, of Elton, Louisiana.
ELTON, LA
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
NEW IBERIA, LA

