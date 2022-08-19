ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Bogalusa mayor announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

BOGALUSA, La. — The mayor of Bogalusa has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Wendy Perrette issued a statement Monday saying she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Changing of the paws at a northshore child advocacy center

HAMMOND, La. — Hundreds of small feet walk through the doors of the Children's Advocacy Center in Hammond each and every year, tough words from tiny bodies detailing unthinkable allegations. "Last year, we interviewed over 700 children for forensic interviews," said Joelle Henderson with the CAC. "We see a...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 'Thriller' Flashmob workshop begins next month

NEW ORLEANS — A Halloween tradition in New Orleans is returning in October. The 11th annual "Thriller" Halloween Flash Mob will begin workshops next month. On Sept. 10, classes will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anne Burr Studio of Dance on Dublin Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Bond Commission has again voted to withhold approval of a future $39 million line of credit for a New Orleans power project - owing to city leaders’ opposition to enforce the state abortion ban. Thursday's vote was the latest development in a tense...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Hollygrove. According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:37 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. The victim's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Treme leaves two men injured

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Treme that left two men injured on Tuesday night. According to reports, two men sustained gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of N. Rampart Street around 8:50 p.m. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by...
WDSU

NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell police find missing teenager

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department has reported that the missing run-away teenager has been found safe. The police reported that the missing juvenile posted on social media and was located. Julian Knowles, 17, was reported missing after running away from his home in Palm Lake on Aug....
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Localized flood risk continues

NEW ORLEANS — The excessive rainfall and localized flash flooding threat will continue through the rest of the workweek. Rain will continue off and on through the rest of the day today. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a marginal (level 1) of localized flash flooding, with a slice of the Northshore under a slight (level 2) threat.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire

HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
HAMMOND, LA

