Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
WDSU
Bogalusa mayor announces she has tested positive for COVID-19
BOGALUSA, La. — The mayor of Bogalusa has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Wendy Perrette issued a statement Monday saying she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reminding citizens that the pandemic is not over and to take all necessary precautions. Perrette, 47, has been vaccinated, has no...
WDSU
Changing of the paws at a northshore child advocacy center
HAMMOND, La. — Hundreds of small feet walk through the doors of the Children's Advocacy Center in Hammond each and every year, tough words from tiny bodies detailing unthinkable allegations. "Last year, we interviewed over 700 children for forensic interviews," said Joelle Henderson with the CAC. "We see a...
WDSU
New Orleans 'Thriller' Flashmob workshop begins next month
NEW ORLEANS — A Halloween tradition in New Orleans is returning in October. The 11th annual "Thriller" Halloween Flash Mob will begin workshops next month. On Sept. 10, classes will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anne Burr Studio of Dance on Dublin Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Bond Commission has again voted to withhold approval of a future $39 million line of credit for a New Orleans power project - owing to city leaders’ opposition to enforce the state abortion ban. Thursday's vote was the latest development in a tense...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish sheriff suffers 'medical emergency,' under doctors care
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep the sheriff in their thoughts after he suffered a medical emergency. According to a post by the sheriff's office, Sheriff Craig Webre suffered a medical emergency Sunday night and is now under a doctor's care.
WDSU
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
WDSU
Director of gun violence prevention office compares combatting crime to fight against COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS — TheMayor's Office of Gun Violence Prevention has been working to combat crime in New Orleans for just over a year. The office, which was created in April 2021, is run by director Patrick Young. He spoke exclusively with WDSU on Monday about the progress made in that time and the work that still needs to be done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
WDSU
Judge grants temporary restraining order in lawsuit over Bridge City youth moving to Angola
A judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday blocking the state from moving any youth from the Bridge City Center to Angola. This comes after a civil rights group filed a lawsuit to stop the youth from being transferred. There will be a hearing on Sept. 6 and 7 regarding...
WDSU
'How do I go on not knowing': Daughter desperate for answers in New Orleans moms' disappearance
A daughter's desperate search for her mom. Monday marked eight months since a mother of three went missing from the Eighth ward. Krystle Journee was seen leaving her mom's house in the 1600 block of Mandeville Street, heading out to a concert when she was last seen back on Dec. 22, 2021.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Hollygrove
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Hollygrove. According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:37 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. The victim's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Shooting in the Treme leaves two men injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Treme that left two men injured on Tuesday night. According to reports, two men sustained gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of N. Rampart Street around 8:50 p.m. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by...
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
WDSU
Slidell police find missing teenager
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department has reported that the missing run-away teenager has been found safe. The police reported that the missing juvenile posted on social media and was located. Julian Knowles, 17, was reported missing after running away from his home in Palm Lake on Aug....
WDSU
Localized flood risk continues
NEW ORLEANS — The excessive rainfall and localized flash flooding threat will continue through the rest of the workweek. Rain will continue off and on through the rest of the day today. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a marginal (level 1) of localized flash flooding, with a slice of the Northshore under a slight (level 2) threat.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who was reported missing after she never showed up for work last week. Jamie Lugo Fleetwood, 46, was reported missing on Aug. 18, after she failed to report to work. Fleetwood...
WDSU
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her children due in court for results of mental evaluation
NEW ORLEANS — A woman accused of stabbing her two young children, killing her 3-year-old daughter, earlier this month has undergone a mental evaluation. A hearing will reveal the findings of the mental evaluation sometime Wednesday. Janee Pedesclaux could find out if she is mentally competent to stand trial...
WDSU
Akili Academy student arrested following incident with gun outside school bus
NEW ORLEANS — An Akili Academy student has been suspended and arrested following an incident with a gun. The incident happened Friday afternoon off campus. Video shared on social media shows the student, who is 12 years old, approaching and striking the side of the school bus. The student...
WDSU
Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire
HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
Comments / 0