brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on I-10 West at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (August 23) crash on I-10 West near the College Drive exit. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Entrance ramp from Harding Blvd to I-110 South now open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 3:12 p.m. Tuesday (August 23), the entrance ramp from Harding Blvd to I-110 South is now open. Earlier in the afternoon, DOTD reported that the entrance ramp was blocked due to a...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-110 North at Scenic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 7 p.m. Tuesday (August 23), all lanes are now open on I-110 North at Scenic Highway (Exit 2A). Earlier in the evening, DOTD announced the closure of I-110 North at Scenic Highway...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 East at Washington Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Weather conditions are causing quite a few traffic incidents Monday (August 22) afternoon, and along those lines, officials say a crash is in the roadway along I-10 East at the Washington Street exit. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD)...
brproud.com
DOTD closes section of LA 1 ‘until further notice’
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development needs to make repairs to a part of LA 1 South. While the repairs are ongoing, DOTD is closing the left lane “between LA 77 and Meriam Street in Plaquemine until further notice.”. Traffic will still be...
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Nicholson Drive and W. Johnson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (August 21) night traffic jam along Nicholson Drive at West Johnson Street. The congestion became a problem for area drivers shortly after 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused...
brproud.com
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews have now started working on a new East Baton Rouge Parish safe room. The new facility will serve as a staging area for emergency workers during national disasters and a training center throughout the year. “The safe room training center provides the opportunity for...
brproud.com
Lawn mower to blame for ruptured gas line on Marc Antony Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Side Fire Department was at the scene of a gas leak on Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, “There was a ruptured gas line in the 1200 block of Marc Antony Dr.”. A lawn mower caused this gas...
theadvocate.com
Riding out a hurricane: Building for first responders will be able to withstand 250 mph winds
Once it's finished, 250 mph winds could hit this building on Harding Boulevard and the people inside would be just fine. Then, when the winds die down, they could go out and save everybody else. The $6.6 million Parish Safe Room and Training Center will be nestled between the Mayor's...
brproud.com
Central PD investigating after vehicle slams into the back of school bus
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is at the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 8:10 a.m. at Lovett Rd. and Hooper Rd. According to the Central Police Department, a vehicle ran into the back of...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
brproud.com
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
brproud.com
Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield. Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene. Both patients were transported...
