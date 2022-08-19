ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Pedestrian hit early Wednesday morning on Perkins Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Rd. and Meadow Park Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency responders said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with minor...
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-110 North at Scenic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 7 p.m. Tuesday (August 23), all lanes are now open on I-110 North at Scenic Highway (Exit 2A). Earlier in the evening, DOTD announced the closure of I-110 North at Scenic Highway...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 East at Washington Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Weather conditions are causing quite a few traffic incidents Monday (August 22) afternoon, and along those lines, officials say a crash is in the roadway along I-10 East at the Washington Street exit. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD)...
DOTD closes section of LA 1 ‘until further notice’

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development needs to make repairs to a part of LA 1 South. While the repairs are ongoing, DOTD is closing the left lane “between LA 77 and Meriam Street in Plaquemine until further notice.”. Traffic will still be...
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Nicholson Drive and W. Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (August 21) night traffic jam along Nicholson Drive at West Johnson Street. The congestion became a problem for area drivers shortly after 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
