Sunset Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington seeking public input to help improve Wade Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington hosted an open house at Wade Park Tuesday to hear from the public on what they love about the park and also ways it could be improved. Park users were invited to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
Sunset Beach, NC
Government
Brunswick County, NC
Sports
City
Sunset Beach, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
WMBF

Grand Strand Brewing brings life back to Downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grab your friends and family and head back to downtown Myrtle Beach. Grand Strand Brewing offers craft beers and a place where you can hangout right in your backyard. Halley Murrow discovers all they have to offer and see’s what’s on tap.
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Historic Pine Lakes Country Club

I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
#The Sunset Beach Police
WECT

Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff brings 200 competitors, hundreds of spectators to Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean. Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department accepting Citizens Fire Academy applications

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted an inside glimpse into what it takes to be a Wilmington Firefighter, now is your chance. The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for its popular Citizens Fire Academy, which takes place in the fall and spring each year. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing. The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May. It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this...
WILMINGTON, NC

