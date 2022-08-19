Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual Port City Jerry Day raises thousands of dollars for United Way of the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An annual event on Saturday helped to raise over $13,000 for the United Way of the Cape Fear Area. More than 1,350 people attended the 4th Port City Jerry Day benefit concert featuring Grateful Dead tribute bands The Garcia Project, from Saratoga, NY, and the local favorite The Possums at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington seeking public input to help improve Wade Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington hosted an open house at Wade Park Tuesday to hear from the public on what they love about the park and also ways it could be improved. Park users were invited to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions.
kiss951.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Grand Strand Brewing brings life back to Downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grab your friends and family and head back to downtown Myrtle Beach. Grand Strand Brewing offers craft beers and a place where you can hangout right in your backyard. Halley Murrow discovers all they have to offer and see’s what’s on tap.
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Some on social media thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Historic Pine Lakes Country Club
I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of children with autism being served through unique program in Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY)– A team of surfers from across the county, and around the world, taking part in ‘Surfers Healing’. The program is designed to enrich the lives of people living with autism. The founders of the program, Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz say they discovered the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff brings 200 competitors, hundreds of spectators to Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean. Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise […]
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
myhorrynews.com
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department accepting Citizens Fire Academy applications
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted an inside glimpse into what it takes to be a Wilmington Firefighter, now is your chance. The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for its popular Citizens Fire Academy, which takes place in the fall and spring each year. This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing. The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May. It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police offers drivers safety tips on sharing road with school buses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first day of classes for many county school districts is Monday, August 29, and the Wilmington Police Department reminds drivers to be cautious on the road around school buses. North Carolina’s law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is displaying its stop...
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
Comments / 0