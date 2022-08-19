Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita City Council approves 3rd-party review of WPD
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved Jensen Hughes as the firm that will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Department, the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department regarding the investigation into inappropriate text messages sent by some Wichita police officers.
Interim Police Chief Moore announces he’s retiring
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lemuel Moore plans to retire soon, a spokesperson for the Wichita Pollice Department said Tuesday.
KWCH.com
‘Value Them Both’ recount in Sedgwick County reveals virtually same result, areas to improve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recount to the constitutional amendment vote concerning abortion rights in Kansas revealed a difference of just 86 votes from the original results in Sedgwick County. But the county did miss the Saturday (Aug. 20) deadline for that recount canvass after finding errors in the process some counters used.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
KAKE TV
Wichita school board will let public vote on change in election process
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Should each member of Wichita's Board of Education represent the entire district or just a certain area? That was the hot issue at tonight's meeting and the public had a lot to say about it. It was a heated meeting Monday as the Wichita School Board...
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud
Court records allege the fraud occurred through several businesses between 2017 and 2019.
Wichita chiropractor indicted, accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds
A news release says the man obtained $145,800 from two banks then used a third bank to conceal the money.
KWCH.com
Push to get additional election workers leading up to general election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than two months out from the general midterm election, there’s a push to recruit additional election workers. In large part due to a constitutional amendment question regarding abortion rights in Kansas, an unprecedented turnout in the Aug. 2 primary led to extended waits at polling sites across the state and votes cast late into election night, after results began to pour in.
KAKE TV
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Chiropractor Indicted for PPP Loan Fraud
WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent, and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
KWCH.com
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
Illegal fireworks, debris left behind frustrate some homeowners in Wichita neighborhoods. Sedgwick County said it received 6,298 emergency calls between July 1-4 and 1,132 non-emergency calls. Just over 700 of those were fireworks complaints. American Legion Post 408 holds 3-part Memorial Day even. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM...
KWCH.com
Body found in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed that a body was found in an alleyway near the 1800 block of South Spruce Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m. They arrived to find a 34-year-old male who was possibly run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
