Deputies nab man with eight outstanding warrants

A man with eight outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received information that he had been seen at a Tarboro address.

Deputies responded to the area and saw James Arthur Jordan running into a wooded area behind the address.

According to a Facebook post on the sheriff's office page, James Arthur Jordan came out of the wood line was arrested.

Deputy Cameron Colbert and his K-9 partner Marco then conducted an article search and located a handgun.

Jordan had eight outstanding warrants and also was charged with altering the serial number on a handgun. Jordan was jailed under an $8,500 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.