Deputies nab man with eight outstanding warrants
A man with eight outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received information that he had been seen at a Tarboro address.
Deputies responded to the area and saw James Arthur Jordan running into a wooded area behind the address.
According to a Facebook post on the sheriff's office page, James Arthur Jordan came out of the wood line was arrested.
Deputy Cameron Colbert and his K-9 partner Marco then conducted an article search and located a handgun.
Jordan had eight outstanding warrants and also was charged with altering the serial number on a handgun. Jordan was jailed under an $8,500 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.
