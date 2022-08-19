ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Deputies nab man with eight outstanding warrants

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

A man with eight outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received information that he had been seen at a Tarboro address.

Deputies responded to the area and saw James Arthur Jordan running into a wooded area behind the address.

According to a Facebook post on the sheriff's office page, James Arthur Jordan came out of the wood line was arrested.

Deputy Cameron Colbert and his K-9 partner Marco then conducted an article search and located a handgun.

Jordan had eight outstanding warrants and also was charged with altering the serial number on a handgun. Jordan was jailed under an $8,500 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

