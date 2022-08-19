EXCLUSIVE: After establishing himself as one of the key pillars of the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Simu Liu is ready to show some edginess as sources tell Deadline he is set to play the antagonist in Netflix’s Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez. Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola have also landed a key role in the pic with Brad Peyton directing the pic. Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based off Leo Sardarian original script. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, who will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO