BBC
Hassane Kamara: Watford defender joins Udinese but stays at Vicarage Road on loan
Watford have sold full-back Hassane Kamara to Udinese for an undisclosed fee, but he will remain at Vicarage Road on loan for this season. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has played 23 games since joining the Hornets from French club Nice in January for a reported £4m. He was...
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
Watch: Jadon Sancho's Opening Goal | First Half | Manchester United 1 - 0 Liverpool
Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United appears to finally be working as the Dutch planned after two poor performance games in a row from the Red Devils.Divider(Variant 1)
