Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Where to Watch and Stream Dirty Kids Free Online
Cast: Thomas Solivérès Issa Doumbia Michel Aumont Carmen Maura Frédérique Bel. French seniors enroll in summer camp. Unfortunately, Dirty Kids is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what is still considered the most popular streaming service, though. For $9.99 per month Basic, $15.99 Standard, or $19.99 Premium, you can enjoy a huge volume of TV shows, documentaries, kids content, and more.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Where to Watch and Stream Torrente 2: Mission in Marbella Free Online
Cast: Santiago Segura Gabino Diego Tony Leblanc José Luis Moreno Inés Sastre. For this second film in the cult comedy series Torrente takes our fat police officer from Madrid to Marbella in Spain to investigate a villain’s plot to destroy the city with a missile. This James Bond style slapstick comedy became the most successful box-office film in Spanish film history beating out only the first Torrente film.
Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Co-Creator Hints at What Fans May Expect in New Season
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale has left fans with a lot of questions after the death of the new murder victim, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). Thankfully, co-creator John Hoffman gamely gives some intel about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 and what fans can expect. Table...
Did Jason Momoa Snub Amber Heard Question During This Interview? 'See' Actor Confirms Ben Affleck's Return As Batman In 'Aquaman 2'
Jason Momoa answered several questions about his Apple+ TV series Season 3 during its premiere Tuesday. He also answered several inquiries about his other movie projects, including Aquaman 2. However, he seemingly avoided a question that mentioned his controversial co-star Amber Heard. Jason Momoa Talked About Patrick Wilson When Asked...
Marvel Confirms Scrapped Debut of Menacing Villain in Doctor Strange 2
There's no denying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness solidified Wanda Maximoff as the biggest threat to the multiverse and for most of the film, fans saw exactly just how powerful the Scarlet Witch truly is. Still, there are people who question the decision to turn her into the film's main villain since it undermines Wanda's sacrifice in WandaVision.
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him
There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
