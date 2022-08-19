Alaska’s dry start to the summer has been anything but since July, after earlier-than-usual shift to rain

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 more storms through the week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another push of wet weather as a storm hits Southcentral Alaska, and another storm will hit western coasts later in the week. Southcentral Alaska sees rain pick up again Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, heavy rain in a corridor that stretches from Cordova to Yakutat and parts of the northern panhandle. Whittier and Prince William Sound will see some of the heavier rain too.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that a short-lived explosion of the Semisophochnoi Volcano occurred Sunday afternoon at 1:47 p.m. Webcam images near the volcano show the plume of ash ejecting high into the sky, although satellite imagery showed no visible ash plume. As a result, the ash stayed below 20,000 feet above sea level.
Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!
“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
kdll.org
Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment
Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
alaskasnewssource.com
Marine biologists perplexed by decline of snow crab
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
alaska.gov
Chena River State Rec Site to Partially Reopen
Starting at noon on Friday, locals and visitors will again be able to launch their boats and enjoy the day-use area at the Chena River State Recreation Site. Thanks to a joint clean-up effort with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection alongside Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and restoration work by the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, the rec site will be partially reopened for day-use through the end of the season.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 22, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The last remaining private company with a lease to drill in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alaska National Guard says it can’t help with Anchorage’s school bus driver shortage
The Alaska National Guard said Friday that it won’t be able to assist with the severe bus driver shortage experienced by the Anchorage School District due to legal constraints. ASD has previously said it was exploring the possibility of using National Guard resources to alleviate the driver shortage, which...
midnightsunak.com
Leslie: Alaska’s Pioneer Homes need a lifeline
For almost a year, I have been working at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. I’m currently an activities aide after spending my first two months working the floor as an assisted living aide. The State of Alaska is currently failing our vulnerable Elders, their hard-working employees and our community at...
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage should be designed around people, not just cars
Recently, a visiting presenter to Anchorage gave a talk that resonated with the Anchorage business community and many local leaders. Hosted by the AEDC, Roger Brooks, author and ‘placemaking expert’, spoke about how Anchorage could be a more attractive place for tourists. Brooks stressed the importance of navigable streets and wayfinding. He emphasized that cities should be designed around people, not only cars. He poked fun at our confusing and busy one way streets. Here’s the thing: although a polished presenter and entertaining educator, Mr. Brooks wasn’t saying anything new. Local advocates and community members have been shouting these truths for years.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
kinyradio.com
Pierce advances from primary in Alaska governor’s race
Juneau, Alaska (AP) - Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Pierce is the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, who is running with Edie Grunwald. Pierce joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara...
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Meet Anchorage Press Editor O’Hara Shipe
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from O’Hara Shipe. She took over as managing editor of the Anchorage Press in March after being a long-time contributor to the alt-weekly. She is also the state director for cannabis magazine Alaska Leaf and has her own photography business Shipe Shots. We discuss her professional hockey career, her work as a journalist and her goals for the paper.
