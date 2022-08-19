Read full article on original website
Ohio State To Wear 2002 Throwback Uniforms Against Notre Dame
The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship on Sept. 3.
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Madden Faraimo leads Cathedral Catholic football past Mater Dei Catholic 28-14 in season opener: 4 takeaways
Lead photo by Rudy Schmoke CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- After four straight three and outs to begin Saturday's game between Cathedral Catholic and host Mater Dei Catholic, the visiting Dons struck first by recovering a punt in the end zone for a touchdown. Cathedral Catholic would add a touchdown ...
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week
In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
How SBLive's Top 25 California high school football teams fared: Week 0 scores, updates
Get updated scores and more on California's Top 25 high school football teams
The Big Ten has sights set on multiple Pac-12 schools
A handful of Pac-12 schools are being linked to the Big Ten
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor
It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
Where Oregon's basketball recruits stand in updated 2023 rankings
Monday marked the updated 2023 recruiting rankings for the top players in high school basketball, and Oregon was affected. The Ducks and Dana Altman have done an excellent job in the class of 2023, landing verbal commitments from five-star Mookie Cook and Kwame Evans Jr., along with four-star guard Jackson Shelstad, an Oregon native.
Colin Cowherd reveals wild preseason top 25, including B1G squad at No. 1 overall
Colin Cowherd, a popular analyst with FOX Sports, joined the group of college football and sports analysts releasing preseason top 25 rankings. To say this top 25 ranking is wild is an understatement. Cowherd had four B1G schools in his top 25 with Ohio State at No. 1, Nebraska at...
Oklahoma State football surpasses last year's season-ticket sale total
STILLWATER, Okla. — Coming off one of the best single seasons in program history, excitement is reaching an all-time high for Oklahoma State football ahead of the 2022 season. The OSU athletics department announced on Monday that it has already surpassed last year's season-ticket sales total. Cowboy Football is...
Jalen Thompson, 4-star defensive lineman, commits to Michigan State over Ohio State, Penn State, others
The energy around the Michigan State Spartans football program has been different this offseason, and it has unquestionably had an impact on recruiting. Multiple top prospects have visited East Lansing and spoken highly of Mel Tucker and his coaching staff. But Michigan State still didn't have a ...
Nixon Went from Huskers to Huskies to Run the Ball
The new University of Washington coaching staff clearly has its own vision of who's who and how the football landscape should look. Kalen DeBoer's guys closely scrutinized the roster it inherited and made half of the players drop weight and everyone else greatly improve their fitness. They took one look...
Oregon football takes initial step toward potential move from Pac-12 to Big Ten
The Pac-12 fell victim to conference realignment back in June when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. But the Big Ten isn’t finished big-game hunting just yet. Commissioner Kevin Warren recently revealed big plans for the conference, one of which includes potentially expanding to 20 teams.
Newcomers make a big impact: Seven takeaways from USC training camp
USC's first training camp under new coach Lincoln Riley is over. Here's a look at players who impressed in their respective position battles.
