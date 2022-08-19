There's no denying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness solidified Wanda Maximoff as the biggest threat to the multiverse and for most of the film, fans saw exactly just how powerful the Scarlet Witch truly is. Still, there are people who question the decision to turn her into the film's main villain since it undermines Wanda's sacrifice in WandaVision.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO