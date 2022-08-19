It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the middle of dealing with a trade request from superstar forward Kevin Durant. While the Nets have said they want to keep the two-time champion, Durant hasn't changed his stance on wanting to leave the team, and even told team owner Joe Tsai that the franchise needs to choose between him and the pair of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. No progress has been made toward a deal for Durant, but there's been no shortage of interested teams in the future Hall of Famer, and that now includes the Memphis Grizzlies.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO