Chicago, IL

Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets have told interested teams they plan on keeping All-Star guard, per report

It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the middle of dealing with a trade request from superstar forward Kevin Durant. While the Nets have said they want to keep the two-time champion, Durant hasn't changed his stance on wanting to leave the team, and even told team owner Joe Tsai that the franchise needs to choose between him and the pair of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. No progress has been made toward a deal for Durant, but there's been no shortage of interested teams in the future Hall of Famer, and that now includes the Memphis Grizzlies.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

How Durant's truce with Nets impacts Bulls' future

The Chicago Bulls never were trading for Kevin Durant. That was obvious, even more obvious---but only slightly---than the fact that no team likely would cobble together the proper package to satisfy the Brooklyn Nets’ rightfully high asking price for a top-five player with four years remaining on his deal.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Falcons: Watch Desmond Ridder complete an impossible pass

The Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has put on a show during his first two preseason games, there is no other way to describe it. The poise he has shown during his first two games in the NFL is remarkable, he looks like he has been playing for ten years. It seriously looks like the Falcons have a superstar in the making, and that becomes evident when you watch one of his throws from Monday night against the Jets.
ATLANTA, GA
