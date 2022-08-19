Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn high schools to have free pads for students this school year
(WXYZ) — A new initiative will bring free menstrual products to all Dearborn high schools this school year. The Dearborn Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the effort was made possible through a partnership with The Pad Project, a nonprofit aimed at “creating and cultivating local and global partnerships to end period stigma."
Tv20detroit.com
Where are the teachers? Low enrollment in educational programs contributing to shortages in Michigan schools
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — As many school districts face teacher shortages, staying ahead of the curve is exactly what Eastpointe Community Schools says it’s trying to do to combat the issue. In the halls and classrooms of Eastpointe Community Schools, Superintendent Christina Gibson says some teaching positions are...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit gym raising money for backpacks, supplies for a neighborhood school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based gym is continuing its mission of bringing the community together and transforming lives. The youth of today are Detroit’s future. And, that’s why helping them get in shape is one of Helen Taylor’s missions in life. "Fitness is so important, it...
HometownLife.com
Livonia charter school gears up for first school year, enrolling middle schoolers
The latest charter school to open up shop in Livonia plans to change the way middle and high schoolers learn. Explore Academy, 31100 Plymouth Road, is currently enrolling sixth through eighth graders for its first academic year, which will kick off shortly after Labor Day. The school will add a grade each year and plans to have a full high school program by 2027.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arab American News
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
Metro Detroit Mom to Mom Sales 2022
Metro Detroit Mom to Mom Sales – FREE Mom2Mom Sales listings. Mom2Mom, Mom to Mom sales for Detroit, Macomb County, Oakland County, and Wayne County, Michigan. List your Metro Detroit Mom2Mom sale for FREE!. Mom to Mom Sales can be an inexpensive way to stock up children’s clothes and...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale
Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?
This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
Tv20detroit.com
'We simply just don’t have the people.' Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing a long wait. “I went to the emergency room about 1:30 - 2:00 Tuesday. I sat...
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old shoots self in face with unsecured gun while uncle drinks on another floor of Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun and shooting himself in the face Monday night in Detroit. Police said the child was inside a home in the 19000 block of Oakfield with a 7-year-old child when they found the gun around 10:30 p.m. When the shooting happened, the boy's 29-year-old uncle was playing video games and drinking on another floor of the house, police said.
wcsx.com
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
Tv20detroit.com
Repairs being done to Macomb County drain to protect integrity of I-94
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Earlier this month, 7 Action News told you about a drain along I-94 in Roseville where inspectors spotted erosion so severe they warned it had the potential to put the integrity of the interstate at risk. Now, work is underway to fix it. The problem...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
Opinion: Students in my district deserve the same advantages as suburban kids
My name is King Bethel, and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the eastside of Detroit, and there's a driving question I’ve had since fifth grade:. Why is it that suburban schools have a state-of-the-art facility for a gymnasium, and an entire sports complex on campus, but schools within inner city Black communities have a run-down basketball court and maybe some yard space for a football game? It’s a shame, because I can drive just 30 minutes away from home to see this visceral and drastic contrast.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Tv20detroit.com
Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future with the Detroit Fire Department. Zambrecia Works, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 11. Her body was found in Detroit in the back of a Dodge Journey near Stahelin Avenue and Vassar Drive.
Tv20detroit.com
Authorities warn of sophisticated scammers impersonating law enforcement
Authorities are sounding the alarm about yet another scam. Scammers are pretending to be law enforcement and are threatening arrest for past violations unless victims pay money. Macomb County Sheriff public information officer Sergeant Renee Yax knows all too well what is going on. “I would say the scams are...
Comments / 1