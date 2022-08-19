ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn high schools to have free pads for students this school year

(WXYZ) — A new initiative will bring free menstrual products to all Dearborn high schools this school year. The Dearborn Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the effort was made possible through a partnership with The Pad Project, a nonprofit aimed at “creating and cultivating local and global partnerships to end period stigma."
DEARBORN, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia charter school gears up for first school year, enrolling middle schoolers

The latest charter school to open up shop in Livonia plans to change the way middle and high schoolers learn. Explore Academy, 31100 Plymouth Road, is currently enrolling sixth through eighth graders for its first academic year, which will kick off shortly after Labor Day. The school will add a grade each year and plans to have a full high school program by 2027.
LIVONIA, MI
Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
DEARBORN, MI
Oakland County Moms

Metro Detroit Mom to Mom Sales 2022

Metro Detroit Mom to Mom Sales – FREE Mom2Mom Sales listings. Mom2Mom, Mom to Mom sales for Detroit, Macomb County, Oakland County, and Wayne County, Michigan. List your Metro Detroit Mom2Mom sale for FREE!. Mom to Mom Sales can be an inexpensive way to stock up children’s clothes and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale

Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?

This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5-year-old shoots self in face with unsecured gun while uncle drinks on another floor of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun and shooting himself in the face Monday night in Detroit. Police said the child was inside a home in the 19000 block of Oakfield with a 7-year-old child when they found the gun around 10:30 p.m. When the shooting happened, the boy's 29-year-old uncle was playing video games and drinking on another floor of the house, police said.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring

There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Students in my district deserve the same advantages as suburban kids

My name is King Bethel, and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the eastside of Detroit, and there's a driving question I’ve had since fifth grade:. Why is it that suburban schools have a state-of-the-art facility for a gymnasium, and an entire sports complex on campus, but schools within inner city Black communities have a run-down basketball court and maybe some yard space for a football game? It’s a shame, because I can drive just 30 minutes away from home to see this visceral and drastic contrast.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future with the Detroit Fire Department. Zambrecia Works, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 11. Her body was found in Detroit in the back of a Dodge Journey near Stahelin Avenue and Vassar Drive.
DETROIT, MI

