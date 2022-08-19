ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Parvo-like illness blamed for the deaths of at least 30 dogs in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTAJ

E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Health
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Monroe, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Monroe, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Monroe, PA
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Genesee Township, PA
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Gratiot, OH
Local
Indiana Health
City
Branch Township, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Monroe, OH
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Ohio Health
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Your check’s in the mail

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones

Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. Several Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30. Red pine cones are described as having craggy, reddish bark and 4- to-6-inch needles that grow in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Romaine Lettuce#Midwest#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Mdhhs
99.5 WKDQ

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tv20detroit.com

Is your tap water safe to drink? Here are steps to take ensure that it is

Many people across metro Detroit may be asking themselves—is my tap water safe to drink?. This question comes following a string of boil water advisories and a chemical spill in metro Detroit this summer. First, it was a chemical spill in Wixom that forced people to avoid swimming, fishing,...
HEALTH
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit after weeks of decline

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in the State of Michigan dropped slightly while metro Detroit prices held steady, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices in the state are down 4 cents to an average of $3.9 per gallon. That's 57 cents cheaper than last month but still 75 cents higher than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Gilchrist announces EV charging station expansion to underserved areas

DETROIT — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced an expansion to Michigan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure courtesy of Volta Charging. The expansion will focus on adding charging stations to underserved areas, according to the state of Michigan. We’re told a partnership between Volta and Kroger will result in...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy