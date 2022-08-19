Read full article on original website
As more E. coli cases are discovered, why is romaine lettuce a problem?
TOLEDO, Ohio — CDC are continuing to investigate an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens and caused at least 10 people to be hospitalized in Ohio and several other states. Late last week officials said the outbreak may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's sandwiches. As of...
Parvo-like illness blamed for the deaths of at least 30 dogs in Michigan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — State agencies are looking into a sickness that has reportedly killed more than two dozen dogs in Northern Michigan. The investigation is being led by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and veterinarians at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The illness presents...
State investigating reports of 'parvo-like illness' impacting dogs in northern Michigan
(WXYZ) — Update: The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development posted an update to their investigation on Monday, saying some of the samples submitted to Michigan State University have come back positive for canine parvovirus, but that more samples are pending. They note they are still in the early stages of this investigation.
E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
$2.4M federal grant to prepare Michigan's incarcerated veterans for societal reentry
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will receive $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor toward benefiting the state’s incarcerated veterans. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the money will be used to offer education and career assistance to veterans lodged at seven Michigan prisons.
Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. Several Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30. Red pine cones are described as having craggy, reddish bark and 4- to-6-inch needles that grow in...
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
'We simply just don’t have the people.' Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing a long wait. “I went to the emergency room about 1:30 - 2:00 Tuesday. I sat...
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good? Here’s how to check
If you check your test kit and find its expired, don’t be so quick to toss it out because it still may be good to use. But it depends on the brand.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Is your tap water safe to drink? Here are steps to take ensure that it is
Many people across metro Detroit may be asking themselves—is my tap water safe to drink?. This question comes following a string of boil water advisories and a chemical spill in metro Detroit this summer. First, it was a chemical spill in Wixom that forced people to avoid swimming, fishing,...
Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Indiana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit after weeks of decline
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in the State of Michigan dropped slightly while metro Detroit prices held steady, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices in the state are down 4 cents to an average of $3.9 per gallon. That's 57 cents cheaper than last month but still 75 cents higher than this time last year.
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Gilchrist announces EV charging station expansion to underserved areas
DETROIT — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced an expansion to Michigan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure courtesy of Volta Charging. The expansion will focus on adding charging stations to underserved areas, according to the state of Michigan. We’re told a partnership between Volta and Kroger will result in...
