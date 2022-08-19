Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Hope police arrest Texas woman for residential burglary
Robin Johnson, age 34, was charged with two counts each of residential burglary and theft of property, and one count of credit card fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Johnson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
1 shot outside Texarkana gas station; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting outside of a gas station in Texarkana, Ark. over the weekend that left one person wounded.
swark.today
Hope Police: warrants served, accidents, arrests reported August 15-20
Adrianna Woodberry, 33, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Steven Caple Jr., 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Cortavious Rhodes, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Derek Sisk, 35, of Emmet, AR Failure to Appear. Steven Taylor, 26, of...
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
hopeprescott.com
Charlie Conway Charged With Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Conway, 37, Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
D’Aundre Monk Charged With Residential Burglary and Battery in the 3rd Degree
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 10:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested D’Aundre Monk, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Monk was arrested and charged with residential burglary, battery in the 3rd degree, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1900 block of West Avenue B Street in Hope, AR. Monk was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
KTBS
Warrant issued for material witness in murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 40. More warrants may be issued in connection with this matter, police said.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KTBS
Man awaiting trial today for attempted murder dies by suicide
SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS has confirmed a man who died by suicide Monday morning on the Shreveport riverfront was scheduled to go on trial today for attempted murder in a 2021 shooting related a child custody issue. Shreveport police said they responded to the riverfront pavilion to a report...
arkadelphian.com
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
KTAL
SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
KTAL
Bossier City police retrieve Camaro, capture 2 carjackers after brief chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police captured two of the men wanted for a carjacking that happened in Shreveport early Saturday morning. The carjacking happened at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. when five masked gunmen got out of a stolen Yukon and approached the victim and took his Chevy Camaro. Two of the carjackers were said to have driven into Bossier City.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Argument over computer use turns violent
A woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend in the head with a bottle and damaged his laptop computer. Ruston Police responded to North Village Apartments on Timberline Court shortly after midnight Thursday morning. A man was located outside the building bleeding from his left ear. He said his girlfriend had hit him, causing the bleeding.
hopeprescott.com
Bobbye Henry Interprets Virginia Clinton Kelly
Some of us who are old enough to have covered the late Virginia Clinton Kelly felt like we were seeing a ghost Friday at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site when Bobbye Henry of Washington offered an interpretation of Mrs. Kelly. When we saw Mrs. Henry, we immediately remembered seeing Mrs. Kelly looking like these photos.
hopeprescott.com
Pafford honored as top homegrown industry
HOPE – Being recognized for your efforts is always a good feeling. Tuesday afternoon, at Hempstead Hall, local businesses and industries were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year at the 36th Annual Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation’s (HCEDC) annual meeting and industry appreciation lunch. Dr. Ladell...
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
bossierpress.com
Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
KSLA
Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office honors couple that followed murder suspect who allegedly shot deputy
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County sheriff’s deputy shot in the face in early August is now at home recovering from his injuries. On Friday morning (Aug. 19), a Cass County couple was recognized for their part in locating the man responsible for that shooting. “We want...
KTBS
Bossier City man arrested in connection with I-20 deadly shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 20. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the death of Chase Brownfield, 29, of Shreveport. Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit determined Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute...
