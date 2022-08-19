A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO