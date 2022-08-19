Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
East Helena football undergoes complete build: 'We're coming for you'
HELENA — After a rough 0-7 inaugural varsity season last year, the East Helena Vigilantes football program is working at what head coach Tyler Murray is calling a “complete build.”. For Murray, this isn’t his first go-around with an under-performing program. Before taking the head coaching position at...
buttesports.com
Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved
The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
montanarightnow.com
Rainfall causes landslide near Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark Nat'l Forest
HELENA, Mont. - There is a landslide due to hefty rainfall by Benchmark Road near the Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Tuesday. HLCNF is warning visitors via Facebook the conditions of the landslide are likely to worsen with more rain forecasted. Visitors should consider choosing...
NBCMontana
Grain elevator in Hall is rural Montana skyscraper
HALL, Mont. — You could call them Montana's rural skyscrapers. In farm towns across Montana, they ascend into the sky, testaments to our state's agricultural bounty. Off Highway 1, between Drummond and Philipsburg, you'll find one of these statuesque landmarks. High above the small town of Hall, and the...
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
montanarightnow.com
Residents, drivers in Pony asked to check tires for nail damages
PONY, Mont. - The sheriff is asking drivers and residents in Pony to check their tires for damages due to nails near the old Pony school since the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with damages or who saw anything suspicious in the area of the school is asked to call Deputy Dowton at (406) 843-5301.
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
I-90 crash snarls traffic on Homestake Pass
A crash was reported on Friday, August, 19 on Interstate 90 Eastbound on Homestake pass near the Homestake exit.
