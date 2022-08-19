‘Sam And Victor’s Day Off,’ A ‘Ferris Bueller’s’ Spin-Off About The Ferrari Joyride Dudes Is Coming

Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
theplaylist.net
Harry Styles Won’t Do Another Movie “For A While” & Jokes About Not Making An MCU Return
Well before he starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Harry Styles was already known as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. However, thanks to his performance in that film (and his starpower, obviously), Hollywood came calling. Now, after a brief appearance in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” Styles is preparing for the release of two films where he’s one of the leads, “My Policeman” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” But Styles isn’t sure acting is really in his future moving forward.
theplaylist.net
‘Something In The Dirt’ Teaser: Benson & Moorhead Return With Another Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Film
The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are very hands-on with their films. Not only do they tend to write and direct the features, but they also produce, edit, and sometimes star in the films, as well. That’s exactly the case in their next feature, “Something in the Dirt.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Patient’ TV Review: Steve Carell Guides Frustrating FX Psychological Thriller
The set-up for FX on Hulu’s “The Patient” is a captivating one. A serial killer named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) decides that he needs more intense therapy than he’s been getting from his regular visits to Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), and so he kidnaps the shrink and chains him to the floor in his basement. Can Alan keep Sam from committing murders while also protecting his own safety? How serious can Sam be about going straight when he’s actively committing the crime of kidnapping? Gleeson and Carell add notable depth to their characters whenever “The Patient” commits to really being a psychological two-hander about two very different men trying to find common ground that keeps Alan alive. Sadly, it often defeats the efforts of its leading men via some pretty lethargic plotting, a lack of veracity when it comes to Sam’s actual crimes, and an inconsistent POV. There’s just barely enough to like here for fans of the two performers, but too little to otherwise recommend casual admittance to “The Patient.”
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer: Tyler Perry Returns With A Film About Star-Crossed Lovers In The Deep South
When you think about Tyler Perry films, you wouldn’t be wrong to imagine a broad comedy where the filmmaker also stars as his iconic character Madea. Those are really the films that have cemented Perry’s status as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. But every so often, he mixes things up quite a bit and will work on a feature that ditches all the silliness in favor of something more emotional and dramatic, such as in the new film, “A Jazzman’s Blues.”
theplaylist.net
Nic Pizzolatto Developing Las Vegas Movie Starring Vince Vaughn, Populist Western Series & International Spy Thriller ’The Frenchman’
While writer/director/producer Nic Pizzolatto made his name on creating and running HBO’s “True Detective” for three seasons, he’s since moved on. He isn’t involved with the upcoming crime anthology “True Detective: Night Country,” starring Jodie Foster and featuring new creatives. But the acclaimed writer has given an idea of what he has been up to over the last couple of years, and it’s been a productive few years.
theplaylist.net
Head Writer Jessica Gao Was Asked To Scale-Back She-Hulk VFX Scenes & Details Failed ‘Black Widow’ Pitch
This week, Marvel’s launched its latest series, “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” a much more comedic riff on their superhero tales. While the early VFX in trailers had audiences worried, by the time the show hit the air, it mainly had hit the mark. Regardless, the VFX continued to be a sticking point for many people and was very much a concern behind the scenes.
theplaylist.net
Owen Teague Cast As Lead In New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Film
When you think about the performances in the most recent “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, the name that sticks out above all the rest is Andy Serkis as the lead ape, Cesar. So, when it was announced that director Wes Ball and 20th Century Studios were teaming up to deliver a brand-new ‘Apes’ film, the question remained—who could possibly replace Serkis as the main ape of the new chapter in the franchise? Well, apparently, it’s Owen Teague.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
Sharlto Copley Says ‘District 9’ Sequel Could Shoot After Neill Blomkamp Finishes His Next Movie
Director Neill Blomkamp’s first feature film debut, “District 9,” the Johannesburg-set sci-fi, action pic was a bonafide banger. The sci-fi film took a dark theme like South Africa’s apartheid, and segregation and applied it to aliens. Sharing some DNA with the 1988 film “Alien Nation,” the film used non-humanoid aliens to establish drastic differences between the two populations. A rather large swing, the bold choices earned “District 9” four Oscar nominations in 2010, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. It ended on a cliffhanger with the promise of a sequel down the line. And Blomkamp has been trying to develop that film for years, but it’s still never quite come together.
theplaylist.net
First Look: Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premieres December 23 On Netflix
Following the success of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” filmmaker Rian Johnson wasted no time…doing something else. He had made a new deal with Lucasfilm for a ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, but fandom was such that he decided to take a break and try something else out: a murder mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie, a genre the filmmaker always loved. And thus, 2019’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Knives Out,” was born.
theplaylist.net
John Boyega Was Surprised When His ‘Star Wars’ Role Kept Getting Smaller In Sequels & Seems Happily Done With The Franchise
Even though you can trace John Boyega’s real Hollywood breakout back to his role in “Attack the Block,” it wasn’t until he showed up in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” that the actor became a household name. And it’s because Boyega is a fine actor and is one of the best parts of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, that fans were shocked and saddened to see his role as Finn keep diminishing with each new film. Especially after the marketing for ‘Force Awakens’ put him front and center. Well, Boyega is with you on that.
theplaylist.net
HBO First Look: Teaser Footage Of ‘The Last Of Us,’ ‘Succession’ S4, ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 & Many More
All eyes are on our HBO tonight. Its new flagship show, “House Of Dragon,” its critical new “Game Of Thrones” spin-off, the first one since the hit series went off the air, premieres tonight (read our review, spoiler alert, it’s pretty good). And with all eyes on the premiere cable channel tonight, the savvy HBO is using the moment and opportunity to get audiences salivating for the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘The Inspection’ Trailer: Gabrielle Union & Jeremy Pope Star In A24’s Fall Fest Surprise
A24 has several highly anticipated new films on their fall slate, including Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter.” The third world premiere you should be paying attention to is Elegance Bratton‘s narrative directorial debut, “The Inspection.” And not just because the autobiographical elements from Bratton’s life it features on screen.
theplaylist.net
George R.R. Martin Told ‘Game Of Thrones’ Producers It Needed 10-13 Seasons, Had Concerns With Failed White Walker Spinoff
With the “House of The Dragon” airing this weekend, HBO will be aiming for a little bit of redemption considering the poor reception to the final season of “Game of Thrones” and its finale. The latest series, “House of Dragon,” takes inspiration directly from George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” covering the legacy of The Targaryen family history, and the writer had much more input on the spin-off than he ever did with the flagship show.
theplaylist.net
‘The Batman 2’: Mattson Tomlin Brought In To Co-Write The Superhero Sequel Alongside Matt Reeves
Did you hear the news? Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson aren’t going to return for a new ‘Batman’ sequel! At least, that’s exactly what you’d think if you take a look at all the headlines on YouTube and less-than-reputable fandom blogs. Why would anyone think that especially after “The Batman” earned nearly $800 million worldwide earlier this year? Well, you see, there hasn’t been a greenlight given to a sequel, and to those who aren’t familiar with how studios operate, this means the film is deader than a doornail. However, that is far from the truth, and things are moving ahead, as planned, on “The Batman 2” with a familiar name being brought in to help Matt Reeves write the new script.
theplaylist.net
‘Paprika’: Cathy Yan To Produce & Direct A Live-Action Series Adaptation For Amazon
Cathy Yan is at a good place in her career. She’s got the acclaimed indie, “Dead Pigs.” She’s ventured out and directed a superhero film, “Birds of Prey.” And she even has earned herself an Emmy nomination for her work directing on the newest season of “Succession.” Now, it appears she’s found her next big project, a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed novel-turned-anime “Paprika.”
theplaylist.net
‘Lou’ Trailer: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Team Up To Rescue An Abducted Child
You know Allison Janney from dozens of critically-acclaimed performances, including the Academy-Award-winning performance in “I, Tonya,” and Emmy-winning performances in series like “The West Wing” and “Master of Sex.” But you’ve maybe never seen her do anything like the upcoming Netflix action-thriller, “Lou.”
Comments / 0