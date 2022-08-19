Read full article on original website
Related
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
b93radio.com
Two More House Fires In Sheboygan Overnight: Officials Say They Don’t Believe We’re Dealing With Arson
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – There were two house fires overnight in the City of Sheboygan. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lubert says the first fire was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight – crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor and three people trapped on the second story porch. The three were rescued and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Three minutes after the first fire was reported, a second call came in – this one in the 2000 block of Cooper Avenue. Two trucks left the fire on North 14th to respond to the Cooper Avenue Fire, and backup was called in from several nearby departments. Flames were coming from the second floor of the home on Cooper Avenue, and residents had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. One person was treated at the scene of the Cooper Avenue Fire by Orange Cross Ambulance. Crews remained at each of the fires for three hours checking for hot spots and removing debris.
b93radio.com
1-Block Stretch of Highway 32 in Falls to be Blocked Off Wednesday Morning
A 1-block segment of Highway 32 in Sheboygan Falls will be blocked off for a time on Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said that the road – also known as Pine Street – needs to be shut down from approximately 8 until 9:30 a.m. in order to accommodate a crane that is needed for upgrades to the roof of the Osthelder building.
b93radio.com
Senator LeMahieu of Oostburg Has a Problem with Governor Evers’ Proposed Tax Plan
Governor Evers on Tuesday said that the State is collecting far more taxes than expected, enough that he proposes to cut taxes by 10 percent for what he calls “working families”, restore the Homestead Tax Credit to help seniors on fixed incomes, expand property tax relief for veterans with disabilities, eliminate the minimum markup law on gasoline, cap the copay cost of insulin, and create a Caregiver Tax Credit, as well as expand the Child and Dependent Care Credit. All that would cost $600 million of a projected $3.8 billion revenue surplus. But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg, along with fellow Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, begs to differ with those proposals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
b93radio.com
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
Comments / 0