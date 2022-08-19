Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc Today
A road closure has been announced for the northwest side of Manitowoc. Starting today (August 23rd), Michigan Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Indian Bluff Drive and North 23rd Street. City Operations Manager Billy Hutterer explained that crews will be on that stretch of roadway trimming trees...
b93radio.com
1-Block Stretch of Highway 32 in Falls to be Blocked Off Wednesday Morning
A 1-block segment of Highway 32 in Sheboygan Falls will be blocked off for a time on Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said that the road – also known as Pine Street – needs to be shut down from approximately 8 until 9:30 a.m. in order to accommodate a crane that is needed for upgrades to the roof of the Osthelder building.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
whby.com
Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month. The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge
Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Executive Talks Multi-Million Dollar Courthouse Renovation
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer termed it a “once in a century project.”. During an appearance, last Friday on 107.9 FM WOMT’s Be My Guest program, the county executive outlined the need to renovate the courthouse dome and the 2nd floor and up portion of the 116-year-old building, along with HVAC and window replacement.
b93radio.com
Lizard Mound State Park Granted Federal Funds for Preservation, Improvements
Wisconsin has more Native American Effigy Mounds than any other state, among them, Sheboygan’s Indian Mound Park which boasts 18 burial mounds within its 15 acres. Now another nearby site is getting $290,000 to preserve and improve its collection of the ancient archaeological features. Lizard Mound State Park in...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Grand Chute police arrest suspect accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead at a Grand Chute hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say one person is in custody after being accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead in a hotel parking lot this weekend. While out on foot patrol early Sunday morning, officers found one unresponsive person lying on...
spectrumnews1.com
Philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus has made thousands of lives in Appleton better
APPLETON, Wis.— Hank Grishaber wanted to send a message. Fortunately for him, he had a means to do so. So outside of Hank & Karen’s bar on the city’s southeast side, he changed the letters on his marquee and said what he wanted to say: MARY BETH N. THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port stays on top; Neenah enters rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One week into the regular season and already there was a top five upset among FOX 11 Top 11 teams. Last week, then-No. 4 De Pere was handled by Neenah 46-7 in the teams' season opener and with that De Pere has been replaced by Neenah in the rankings.
The Korths turned Menasha football into a family affair
Coach Jeramie Korth and quarterback A.J. Korth make for quite the duo. The father-son football pair at Menasha High School share more than just the same team.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed
Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
seehafernews.com
WIAA Tells Milwaukee High School It May Face Penalties For Winning Court Battle
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is telling a Milwaukee high school it could face penalties for winning that court battle last basketball season. St. Thomas More sued when its entire team was suspended at the start of postseason play following a fight on the court. Judge Hannah Dugan granted a...
wuwm.com
Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters
One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
