Sheboygan, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc Today

A road closure has been announced for the northwest side of Manitowoc. Starting today (August 23rd), Michigan Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Indian Bluff Drive and North 23rd Street. City Operations Manager Billy Hutterer explained that crews will be on that stretch of roadway trimming trees...
MANITOWOC, WI
b93radio.com

1-Block Stretch of Highway 32 in Falls to be Blocked Off Wednesday Morning

A 1-block segment of Highway 32 in Sheboygan Falls will be blocked off for a time on Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said that the road – also known as Pine Street – needs to be shut down from approximately 8 until 9:30 a.m. in order to accommodate a crane that is needed for upgrades to the roof of the Osthelder building.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
KAUKAUNA, WI
b93radio.com

Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There

Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month. The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.
OCONTO, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge

Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
MANITOWOC, WI
b93radio.com

Lizard Mound State Park Granted Federal Funds for Preservation, Improvements

Wisconsin has more Native American Effigy Mounds than any other state, among them, Sheboygan’s Indian Mound Park which boasts 18 burial mounds within its 15 acres. Now another nearby site is getting $290,000 to preserve and improve its collection of the ancient archaeological features. Lizard Mound State Park in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port stays on top; Neenah enters rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One week into the regular season and already there was a top five upset among FOX 11 Top 11 teams. Last week, then-No. 4 De Pere was handled by Neenah 46-7 in the teams' season opener and with that De Pere has been replaced by Neenah in the rankings.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed

Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
GREEN BAY, WI
wuwm.com

Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters

One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
WISCONSIN STATE

