ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 10

jaCrispy
2d ago

Because we are a border state full of kids who’s parent ls aren’t required to pay their fair share of taxes and take up room at our schools. We all get the short end of the stick except for the illegal crossers, they reap all the benefits of what we have worked so hard for. Teachers and their funding is no exception. Keep busing them to DC, Delaware and NY.

Reply
2
Related
KHOU

Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?

HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Back 2 School: Cy-Fair ISD opens McGowen Elementary School

CYPRESS, Texas – Cy-Fair ISD is experiencing significant growth, making it the third largest district in Texas with 118,000 students. Most of those students are headed back to class for the first day of school. The district is opening a new elementary school, McGown, to help with the growth....
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
fox26houston.com

Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
houstonpublicmedia.org

UH Moment: UH Researchers Awarded $1.7M to Examine Academic Outcomes for Adolescent Immigrant Youth

Researchers at the University of Houston have received a $1.7 million grant to investigate the unique challenges adolescent immigrant students face when entering U.S. schools for the first time, and to develop reading interventions to accelerate their literacy. Project LISTO (Longitudinal Investigation for Successful Transitions and Outcomes), funded by the...
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
houstonpublicmedia.org

City of Houston will partner with HCC to train employees on resiliency and preparedness

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Community College Chancellor Cesar Maldonado announced a partnership to train city employees in resiliency and preparedness at HCC campuses. The school will offer public safety training in areas that include nursing, respiratory care and firefighter training. It's been five years since Hurricane Harvey hit...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Pocket#School Supplies#K12
houstonpublicmedia.org

Lessons from Harvey 5 years later (Aug. 22, 2022)

On Monday’s show: Today is the first day of school for many area districts and institutions including Houston public schools, Cy-Fair ISD, the University of Houston, Rice, and Texas Southern, among others. News 88.7's Matt Harab joins us to tell us about a busy day for HISD Superintendent Millard House II, who’s visiting a number of district schools throughout the day.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy