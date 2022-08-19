Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Weekend rains, flooding leave behind road closures in Tucson
Rain over the weekend left a number of road closures around the Tucson Metro area, including Sunrise Drive at Esperero Wash. The County has set up a detour to Kolb and Sabino Canyon Roads.
KOLD-TV
Thousands without power after storm hits Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power after a storm hit in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
L.A. Weekly
Janelle Littlebear Arrested in Fatal Crash on Gantzel Road [Tucson, AZ]
38-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash near Empire Boulevard. The incident happened on August 17th, near the intersection of Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard. According to reports, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing the median, before colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The impact of the collision left two people with serious injuries.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
Sunrise Drive closed for repairs
Sunrise Drive is closed for the next two weeks due to a hole on the shoulder of the road caused by the heavy rain.
KOLD-TV
Preliminary construction begins for 22nd Street bridge revitalization project
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews have begun preliminary construction activities in connection with the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, the city of Tucson announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The project will replace the existing weight-restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes...
AZFamily
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead. Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22. Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
Office of Highway Safety rewards The Pima County Sheriff’s Department with grant
This toolkit will help PCSD Traffic Detective investigate the underlying causes of collisions in modern, high-tech vehicles more thoroughly.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting Joaquin Murrietta Park that took place on Monday evening, Aug. 22. Officers said the shooting was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. Authorities said the victim was an adult man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
TEP: Power outages due to storm-related damage
Tucson Electric Power is reporting a number of outages as the result of "storm-related damage," the utility company shared online.
KOLD-TV
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick. Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month. Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST. |
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
Ignoring road barricades can come with a cost
“Road closed” signs on Harrison Rd. at the Pantano Wash were pushed to the side as drivers drove past them on Sunday.
L.A. Weekly
James Schmitt Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 19 [Green Valley, AZ]
73-Year-Old Man Killed in Solo-Car Accident near Esperanza Boulevard. Per reports, Schmitt lost control of the vehicle as he was exiting the freeway for reasons unknown. As a result, the car crashed into a wall near the I-19 and Esperanza Boulevard. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced...
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee was stabbed during a fight at a popular Tucson bar on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue. The TPD said two people were asked to...
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health Violations
Local health inspector has spotted several major violations at a local restaurant.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. All restaurants in Tucson and the rest of Pima County receive an annual visit from the health inspector. This is done to ensure that food safety and restaurant cleanliness are maintained, and after the last several years, ensuring a safe food preparation and eating environment is crucial. Infractions are broken down into critical and non-critical infractions. Non-critical infractions typically do not directly interfere with the health and safety of prepared food and can include anything from restaurant equipment needing basic repairs all the way to employees not wearing appropriate hair nets. On the flip side, critical infractions pose a high risk to overall food safety and may cause foodborne illnesses. One local Tucson restaurant was recently hit with 8 critical infractions, in addition to one non-critical infraction.
Comments / 0