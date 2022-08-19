ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Krayzie Bone is not down for AI rappers

While Krayzie Bone is all for technological advancement, he isn’t sure about AI rappers who, he says, might be coming for real rappers’ jobs. Keep your AI rappers away from Krayzie Bone – while the rapper is all for technological advancement, he isn’t too sure about when AI starts creeping into music. Speaking to TMZ, Bone expressed disbelief at the very concept, remarking how ‘crazy’ it was that Capitol Records had recently signed on a virtual rapper, named FN Meka.
Aussie star Milly Alcock had a very relatable reaction to being cast in ‘House of the Dragon’

It’s officially House of the Dragon day! After so much buildup and intrigue, the Game of Thrones prequel premieres today, with Binge and Foxtel both showing it in Australia. And there’s a local flavour to the show thanks to young Aussie actress Milly Alcock, who’s playing a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy’s playing the character as an adult).
On their second album, Melbourne punks CLAMM loudly prove how much they care about the world

Melbourne trio CLAMM have just released Care, one of the best punk albums of the year, but it helps that there’s been a lot for lead singer Jack Summers to be angry about. “After my anger was justified on (previous album) Beseech Me, I felt like I had the space to speak more freely about the things that cause me anger on Care,” he tells Tone Deaf.
Australian music icon John Farnham diagnosed with cancer

Australian music icon John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer, and is set to undergo treatment in a Victorian hospital. The singer’s family – wife Jill and sons Robert and James – confirmed the diagnosis in a statement: “We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth. He has been admitted to hospital this morning for surgery and ongoing treatment.”
Get To Know: Western Sydney’s stunning R&B vocalist Cap Carter

It’s already been a big year for Cap Carter, with a sold-out East Coast tour under his belt, and it’s about to get better with the release of his first live EP this week. After a tremendously difficult 2021, it’s just what the R&B singer needed. Titled...
Watch Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney & Fred Armisen cover Olivia Newton-John

It’s been a few weeks since the sad passing of Olivia Newton-John, but the music world is still paying tribute to the Australian icon. The latest example saw the very indie trio of Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, and Saturday Night Live and Portlandia star Fred Armisen team up to honour the late star. On Monday, August 21st, they performed Newton-John’s 1981 hit ‘Physical’ at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington.
Get To Know: shimmering pop artist Nicole Quigley

Winter’s officially over in Australia, and rising pop artist Nicole Quigley is bypassing spring to look forward to the joys of summer instead. More specifically, the singer’s latest single, ‘Sip of Summer’, details the thrill of a passionate summer romance. “You’re the sweetest taste I’ve ever had,” she fondly sings. “You’re my sweet salty lover,” she coyly adds in the shimmering chorus. Hey, we’ve all been there.
The first groom from MAFS 2023 is a popular radio announcer

The first groom from the upcoming 2023 season of MAFS has been leaked, and some fans may recognise him as popular radio announcer Oliver Skelton. Skelton was spotted filming scenes for his reality wedding at Carriageworks in Sydney by Yahoo Lifestyle. He previously worked as an on-air announcer for HIT 97.9 in Kalgoorlie-Boulder and has done voiceover work for Channel Nine in the past. The reality-star-t0-be currently works as an account manager for Southern Cross Austereo.
