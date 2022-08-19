While Krayzie Bone is all for technological advancement, he isn’t sure about AI rappers who, he says, might be coming for real rappers’ jobs. Keep your AI rappers away from Krayzie Bone – while the rapper is all for technological advancement, he isn’t too sure about when AI starts creeping into music. Speaking to TMZ, Bone expressed disbelief at the very concept, remarking how ‘crazy’ it was that Capitol Records had recently signed on a virtual rapper, named FN Meka.

