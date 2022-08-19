Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.

AVON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO