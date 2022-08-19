Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan Tilton
El Jebel development seeks rezoning approval from Eagle County
A site tour and preliminary sketch plan for a proposed residential development of 135 units in El Jebel was presented to the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday. Developers received first-round approval of the project, called The Fields, back in Dec. 2016, and are now applying for a zone change for the property from rural residential to residential multi-family.
Vail looking to change the way it funds special events
Events, often with town funding, are a significant part of Vail’s economy. It may be time to change how that town funding works. Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar, along with Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross and consultant Bruce Erly, recently showed the Vail Town Council a new model for event funding.
Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?
Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
Town of Vail welcomes new directors
The town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to finance director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek announce opening dates for 2022-23 season, to limit sales on lift tickets
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season on Monday, according to a release from Vail Resorts. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge, Nov. 11. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated to open Nov. 23. While all opening...
Avon Recreation Center adjusts pool operating hours due to short staffing
Starting Monday, Aug. 29, the Avon Recreation Center pool area hours will be adjusted due to short staffing. The pool will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will also close one hour earlier at 7 p.m. each day. These adjusted hours will be in effect at least through Friday, Sept. 30. The steam room and sauna will remain open during normal operating hours.
High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser
On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
Vail housing purchases make units affordable for locals
The town of Vail this week purchased three homes, bringing the total to nine so far this year. The town bought two units in the Buffehr Creek condos and one in the Columbine West condominiums. The total purchase price was roughly $1.8 million. The total town spending this year on...
Epic Pass prices set to increase after Labor Day
On Wednesday, Aug. 17 Vail Resorts announced that the pricing of its 2022-23 Epic Passes will increase after Labor Day on Sept. 5. Ahead of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Vail Resorts has invested in 18 new lift upgrades across its resorts. Vail Resorts also continues to work towards higher employee pay, new affordable housing, leadership development and other employee benefits.
Monday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Patience is a virtue
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end.
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Grand finale: Vail local John Dakin caps off career with the highest award in Colorado snowsports
The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame Celebration kept its final curtain reserved for John Dakin, a longtime Vail local known around the world as chief of press for three World Alpine Ski Championships. While Dakin’s matter-of-fact personality and background in public relations doesn’t make him the most...
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront
Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
Heavy rain leads to fish kill event in the Eagle River
A fish kill event took place in the Eagle River last week, just downstream from Wolcott. The size and scope of the kill is still being determined, but it was believed to be caused by an increase of sediment loads due to intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Residents along...
Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected
I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard to host Freestyle Moguls Team fundraiser in Wolcott
If Vail Valley isn’t officially Mogul Town USA on a permanent basis it can at least claim the moniker for this Friday. The third annual U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Freestyle Moguls Team fundraiser will return to Red Sky Ranch in Wolcott Aug. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Jeffy and Jim Benedict-hosted event features a star-studded lineup of athletes for fans and supporters to meet and mingle with, including 2022 Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf. The Steamboat Winter Sports Club athlete, who was born in Vail, will join Olympic teammates and valley locals Kai Owens and Tess Johnson as well as the entire moguls team.
Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims
As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
