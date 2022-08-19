ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

El Jebel development seeks rezoning approval from Eagle County

A site tour and preliminary sketch plan for a proposed residential development of 135 units in El Jebel was presented to the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday. Developers received first-round approval of the project, called The Fields, back in Dec. 2016, and are now applying for a zone change for the property from rural residential to residential multi-family.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail looking to change the way it funds special events

Events, often with town funding, are a significant part of Vail’s economy. It may be time to change how that town funding works. Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar, along with Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross and consultant Bruce Erly, recently showed the Vail Town Council a new model for event funding.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Will lift ticket limits at Vail curb mountain crowding?

Along with Monday’s announcement about the coming season’s opening dates at Vail and Beaver Creek was another notice: Vail Resorts is going to limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Vail Mountain is slated to open Nov. 11, while Beaver Creek will open late in the month on...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail, CO
Real Estate
Vail Daily

Town of Vail welcomes new directors

The town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to finance director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Recreation Center adjusts pool operating hours due to short staffing

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, the Avon Recreation Center pool area hours will be adjusted due to short staffing. The pool will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will also close one hour earlier at 7 p.m. each day. These adjusted hours will be in effect at least through Friday, Sept. 30. The steam room and sauna will remain open during normal operating hours.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser

On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Transfer Tax#Vail Resorts#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Vail Town Council
Vail Daily

Vail housing purchases make units affordable for locals

The town of Vail this week purchased three homes, bringing the total to nine so far this year. The town bought two units in the Buffehr Creek condos and one in the Columbine West condominiums. The total purchase price was roughly $1.8 million. The total town spending this year on...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Epic Pass prices set to increase after Labor Day

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 Vail Resorts announced that the pricing of its 2022-23 Epic Passes will increase after Labor Day on Sept. 5. Ahead of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Vail Resorts has invested in 18 new lift upgrades across its resorts. Vail Resorts also continues to work towards higher employee pay, new affordable housing, leadership development and other employee benefits.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Vail Daily

Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system

Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront

Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected

I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

U.S. Ski and Snowboard to host Freestyle Moguls Team fundraiser in Wolcott

If Vail Valley isn’t officially Mogul Town USA on a permanent basis it can at least claim the moniker for this Friday. The third annual U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Freestyle Moguls Team fundraiser will return to Red Sky Ranch in Wolcott Aug. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Jeffy and Jim Benedict-hosted event features a star-studded lineup of athletes for fans and supporters to meet and mingle with, including 2022 Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf. The Steamboat Winter Sports Club athlete, who was born in Vail, will join Olympic teammates and valley locals Kai Owens and Tess Johnson as well as the entire moguls team.
WOLCOTT, CO
CBS Denver

Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims

As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
SUPERIOR, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy