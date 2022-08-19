ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opposing members of your own party is now a political death sentence

By By Marc Sandalow | Special to The Examiner, Doug Mills/The New York Times
 4 days ago
Representative Liz Cheney was defeated in a Republican primary election by Harriet Hageman, former President Donald J. Trump’s pick. Doug Mills/The New York Times

Sen. Dianne Feinstein mercilessly blasted President Clinton when it became apparent that he had lied about Monica Lewinsky.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi berated Clinton when he betrayed her by breaking a promise to hold China accountable for its human rights record.

Yet neither of them faced anything like the political death sentence imposed on Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her reelection bid last week for daring to expose former President Trump’s attempt to steal a presidential election. Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four have lost primaries and another four decided against running.

No doubt much of this has to do with Trump’s particular blend of thin-skinned, revenge-driven narcissism.

“Always make a list of people who hurt you, then sit back and wait for the appropriate time to get revenge,’’ Trump advises in his book “Think Big and Kick Ass: In Business and in Life,’’ apparently forgetting a passage from his other favorite book in which Jesus preaches about turning the other cheek.

“When they least expect it, go after them with a vengeance,’’ Trump writes. “Go for their jugular.’’

Yet like most things Trump, there is more to the story than one man’s personality. If Trump alone had shunned Cheney, she might well have survived; it was the entire Republican establishment that did so.

The Cheney rebuke is a reminder of the all-in partisanship of modern American politics.

It is all but impossible to win as a Republican unless you are pro-life, anti-tax, opposed to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, against Obamacare and gun control and support Trump. Likewise, good luck winning office as a Democrat unless you are pro-choice, anti-gun, pro-immigrant, pro-environment and — it goes without saying — anti-Trump.

Ideological divides are natural, but there is no reason for the increasing demand for purity.

As the Ralph Waldo Emerson put it: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines.’’

There is no obvious reason, for example, that a voter who believes in low taxes and limited government should also demand that government restrict reproductive choices. Yet not a single House Republican — the party that champions individual liberty — supports abortion rights. Similarly, the House’s only pro-life Democrat, Henry Cuellar of Texas, survived a primary challenge this summer only after a recount confirmed a 289 vote victory.

It is easy to understand why Republican politicians cling to Trump. Polls show the consequences of shouting out that the emperor has no clothes. It is harder to see why voters, even if they support Trump, would make defending his actions on Jan. 6 — which are criminal at worse, cowardice at best — a make-or-break issue at the polls.

Liz Cheney supports a ban on abortions, tax breaks for big oil, increases in military spending and tax cuts. She opposes gun control, amnesty for undocumented immigrants and tax incentives to reduce global warming. Yet conservative Wyoming voters rejected her by the widest margin of any House incumbent in 60 years, because she didn’t check the box on fealty to Trump. Instead, they voted for Harriet Hageman, who despite all evidence to the contrary, insists Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

There are many voters for whom a single issue can determine their vote. For many Republicans, supporting legal abortions or restricting gun ownership is disqualifying, just as opposing reproductive choice and gun safety measures would be for many San Francisco Democrats.

As hard as it is to see how disagreeing over Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 insurrection rises to that level, it helps to remember that Wyoming provided Trump a larger margin of victory than any state in 2020, even larger than the margin California gave Biden.

Hiding internal party disagreements and presenting a united front among fellow party members is seen as smart politics. It is also unrealistic.

In the Clinton years, there were many California voters who thought Feinstein should keep her disgust private so as not to hurt Democrats. And Pelosi’s hardline stance on China continues to earn her criticism, including from many in San Francisco’s Chinese community.

Yet many of the critics have repeatedly voted for both, evidenced by their wide margins of victory.

Feinstein’s disgust with Clinton was widely felt. Then-Senator Biden said he wanted to “punch him in the nose.’’ Pelosi’s anger at Clinton didn’t stop her from working for his reelection. “He’s all that’s standing between us and the Republican Congress,’’ she said at the time.

The world is too complicated to expect uniformity from any party and its members. Though sometimes uncomfortable, politics is well served when disagreements are aired openly and honestly.

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

