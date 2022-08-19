Urgent warning after raw oysters kill two people who contract deadly bacterial infection from contaminated shellfish

TWO people have now been killed after they contracted a deadly bacterial infection from contaminated shellfish, prompting an urgent warning from health experts.

Both a restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Pensacola got severely ill and passed away over the past month.

Contaminated shellfish have caused the deaths of two at seafood restaurants like The Rustic Inn (pictured) Credit: Facebook

It began for both at the Rustic Inn near Dania Beach, a seafood restaurant famous for its garlic crabs, per AP News.

The infection that plagued both of the customers came from shellfish, a specific type of bacteria called vibrio vulnificus.

Dr. Ade Bamgboye, an internal medicine specialist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, says that shellfish that are harvested from a specific type of water can carry the bacteria, reports CBS News.

"Vibrio vulnificus is seen in shellfish harvested from salty or brackish water," he explained.

However, according to Bamgboye, most people survive the bacteria if they contract it unless underlying health conditions get in the way.

"Things like cancer with chemotherapy treatment, HIV, diabetes," he detailed.

In fact, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 80,000 people contract the bacteria each year and maybe 100 die from complications.

The bacteria is also incredibly hard to detect according to the CDC.

Vibrio vulnificus supposedly doesn't make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different than the ones without.

All restaurants like the Rustic Inn can do is place warning signs at the restaurant for customers to eat raw shellfish at their own risk, which is exactly what manager Gary Oreal has done.

"We passed with flying colors and we were allowed to continue to sell oysters,” he informed the South Florida SunSentinal.

“If there was a problem with the oyster bed we would know it because others would have gotten sick.”

Either way, Oreal still says that something like this is incredibly rare from his experience.

“Over the course of 60 years, we have served a couple billion oysters, and we never had anyone get sick like this guy did,” Oreal noted.

Needless to say, seafood lovers should be careful reaching for raw shellfish next time they go out to eat.