WLOS.com
Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
Hundreds of apartments proposed for land along French Broad River in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Woodfin’s largest untouched pieces of land along the French Broad River could soon be the site of a 672-unit apartment complex with at least 25 buildings. The Bluffs of Woodfin is a project from developers affiliated with Concept Companies and equity group...
Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
Asheville Art Museum puts on program highlighting weaving, quilting and other techniques
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several local artists displayed their crafts during an "Artful Afternoon on the Plaza." The Asheville Art Museum hosted three artists on Saturday to demonstrate weaving, quilting and corn husking. Attendees were invited to try their hand at making their own corn husk doll while inside...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
"What she's doing blows my mind" NC local's research catches attention of Hollywood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina local is achieving some incredible accomplishments across the nation, including one that landed her a role in helping with a major motion picture. “What’s she’s doing just blows my mind,” said teacher and mother Tamara Rutledge of her daughter Kelsi. And...
Missing: Candler man last heard from on Aug. 16, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing from the Candler area. Officials say 47-year-old Shannon Dale Creasman was last heard from on Aug. 16 when he spoke with his mother. Creasman is described as approximately 5’8”...
Some committee members reject Asheville police's plans for asset forfeiture funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting to establish an expenditure budget for $419,214.47 in asset forfeiture funding. The request was heard by the Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning. “We just accept the money as it comes in. Speaking to individual cases, I can’t do that,”...
'We are looking into motive,' 4 men shot in a hail of gunfire Saturday in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Our detectives are in the field right now interviewing witnesses on this,” APD Capt. Joe Silberman said when News 13 talked with Asheville Police late Monday afternoon. The search is underway for who fired more than two dozen shots outside several Asheville night...
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
'Pricing data I've seen is that health care costs too much in WNC,' AG Stein says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the HCA Healthcare legal battle while visiting Transylvania County on Tuesday afternoon. The health care system currently has lawsuits leveled against it from six Buncombe County residents, the city of Brevard, the city of Asheville and Buncombe County accusing it of monopolization practices.
All 100 North Carolina counties saw increase in visitor spending in 2021, data shows
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Tourists are coming back to North Carolina to spend their money. According to data released by the NC Department of Commerce, all 100 counties saw an increase in visitor spending in 2021. The visitor spending study was commissioned by VisitNC and conducted by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
Hola Carolina event celebrates migrant workers, families during harvest season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hola Carolina and N.C. State Extension hosted a celebratory gathering honoring migrant farmworkers in Henderson County Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. “We are celebrating our farmworkers and their families,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “It is harvest season in this area, and...
2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
Help wanted: Buncombe County needs to fill 500 election worker positions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Election Services is hiring. They're looking for poll workers for early voting and this year’s mid-term elections. The county needs more than 500 workers to staff polling locations and office positions leading up to and on Election Day November 8th, 2022. To...
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
