Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
NPS teacher resigns from district after sharing QR code for library access with classroom
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE FROM NPS:. Tuesday evening, the Norman Public School district sent the following statement:. "A concern centered on a Norman Public Schools teacher who, during class time, made personal, political statements and used their classroom to make a political display expressing those opinions. Like many...
University of Oklahoma welcoming its largest freshman class in school history
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Thousands of freshmen are starting their first day at the University of Oklahoma on Monday. This is the largest freshman class OU has ever seen. For some, Monday marks the beginning of college. But for others, this is the beginning of the end. According to...
