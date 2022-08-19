Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fox bites 5 people, 1 dog, 1 cat in Williamsburg
Officials say a wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg overnight.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. Norfolk beefing up mental & physical health services …. Hampton – Shooting on Lincoln Street. Ali Jennings conversation ahead of 2022 season. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military...
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle Mall closure
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. Norfolk beefing up mental & physical health services …. Hampton – Shooting on Lincoln Street. Ali Jennings conversation ahead of 2022 season. 2022 Cox high school football preview. Police...
Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex hosting hiring fair
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex will hold a hiring fair for its Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Department.
WAVY News 10
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously hurt 79-year-old at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police say a DUI driver fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian and seriously hurt a 79-year-old around 4 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Military Circle Mall to stay open an extra month, despite its financial strain on city
The clock is ticking for the remaining businesses at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk to set up shop somewhere else.
Tanker truck crashes, spills 1,600 gallons of used cooking oil on Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk
A hazmat cleanup company was called after a crash caused a tanker truck to fall on its side and leaked gallons of cooking oil Monday.
WAVY News 10
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
The call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The woman, identified as Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-found-dead-on-galt-street-in-norfolk/
WAVY News 10
Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside classrooms
In a unanimous vote, the Virginia Beach school board has banned cell phone usage inside classrooms ahead of the upcoming school year.
Woman dies after hit-and-run on Brambleton Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Man hospitalized after shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road. When they arrived, officers located one man who was shot....
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
