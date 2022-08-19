ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle Mall closure

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. Norfolk beefing up mental & physical health services …. Hampton – Shooting on Lincoln Street. Ali Jennings conversation ahead of 2022 season. 2022 Cox high school football preview. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Www#Https
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The woman, identified as Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-found-dead-on-galt-street-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man hospitalized after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road. When they arrived, officers located one man who was shot....
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy