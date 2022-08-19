ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle Mall closure

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. Norfolk beefing up mental & physical health services …. Hampton – Shooting on Lincoln Street. Ali Jennings conversation ahead of 2022 season. 2022 Cox high school football preview. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
HAMPTON, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes

NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that led to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, according to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum. He said that...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final...
NORFOLK, VA

