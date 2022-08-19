Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle Mall closure
Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle Mall closure

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports.
Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid ongoing trend in other local cities
Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities. Another case was reported in the Virginia Beach area.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern
Crime mapping says over the past 4 weeks, city wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year

Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today.
WAVY News 10
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Traffic report details deadly crash at Virginia Beach Town Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One day after a driver hit two women crossing the street in Virginia Beach Town Center late Monday afternoon, traffic resumed to its regular hustle and bustle. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to Constitution Drive near Tupelo Honey Cafe after a...
Norfolk group home for disabled veterans pleads for help as it faces closure
With inflation still on the rise, one local non-profit is making a desperate plea. A Hand in Need is asking for donations to help the seniors and veterans they serve.
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Food distribution event held Monday in Virginia Beach
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is hosting a distribution event today until 1 p.m. in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3pCI6FJ.
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hardy Field part of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Hardy Field part of Norfolk Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Mahone Avenue and Lancaster Street. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting a call around 11:40 a.m.
2 people hit by car in Town Center area of Virginia Beach, 1 killed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: One person is dead and another is in the hospital after someone hit them with a truck at a busy intersection in Virginia Beach Town Center on Monday afternoon. It happened outside of the Tupelo Honey Café around 4 p.m. The woman killed...
All Norfolk community centers closed through Saturday for training, maintenance
According to the City of Norfolk, due to staff in-service training and building maintenance, all of the city's community centers will be closed through Saturday, August 27.
Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes
NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that led to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, according to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum. He said that...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk business owner paying it forward with school supply drive
"It's definitely overwhelming. When we first put it out there, donations were just coming and coming and coming," she said.
WAVY News 10
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
