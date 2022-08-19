Read full article on original website
Related
kentreporter.com
King County participatory budgeting to fund 45 community projects
King County announced on Aug. 17 dozens of community projects in Federal Way, Renton, White Center and other communities will receive funding as part of the county’s participatory budgeting process. Over 2,600 ballots were cast earlier in August. Previously, King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed this community-driven budgeting process...
kentreporter.com
Cop’s colorful TikTok video; road rage arrest; foreign investors in the housing market | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a Federal Way police officer’s profanity-laced TikTok video; a proposal that targets investors who dominate single-family homeownership; the suspect in a fatal road-rage incident; and the region’s first strategy to handle the increasing threat of wildfires. LISTEN HERE:. You...
Comments / 0