King County, WA

kentreporter.com

King County participatory budgeting to fund 45 community projects

King County announced on Aug. 17 dozens of community projects in Federal Way, Renton, White Center and other communities will receive funding as part of the county’s participatory budgeting process. Over 2,600 ballots were cast earlier in August. Previously, King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed this community-driven budgeting process...
