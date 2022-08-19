AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was Westminster Schools of Augusta’s 50th-anniversary celebration. They had nearly 80 guests join them for their program. Head of School, Dr. Shawn Brower said in a release, “Reviewing Westminster’s rich history, I stand in awe and amazement at the sacrifices and commitment of early school founders who caught the vision of First Presbyterian Church of Augusta for a Christian school to be planted in our community. Now, 50 years later, it is evident that the Lord has clearly honored their vision, generosity, and persistent prayers through His faithfulness to our beloved school.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO