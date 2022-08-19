Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced more than $37 million in funding for programs to close the pandemic learning gap. Last year, we saw the first wave of funding at just over $47 million. The money goes to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and school districts across the state.
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s new library chief aims for equity, community focus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has a new director: Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell. Mitchell joined the library system on Aug. 8 from the Des Moines Public Library, where he served for two years as deputy director. Mitchell started his career in 2002 as a paraprofessional with...
WRDW-TV
SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned Friday to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site. The...
WRDW-TV
2 local blood banks call for donations as supply dwindles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the local blood supply dangerously low, two local blood banks are working hard to bring in donors this week. The newly opened Blood Connection location in Augusta is hosting a blood drive at the site of its new blood donation center, 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201, to address the current critical need for blood.
WRDW-TV
After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a trauma Sunday night at a local hospital, Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O positive and O negative blood donors. The shelves at the center are empty, and this could negatively impact patient care. All summer, the nonprofit blood bank...
Scammers targeting church in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Scammers are always finding new ways to steal from people. Now, a North Augusta church is being targeted. Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church has been targeted several times in recent months using the gift card scam. Scammers are texting and emailing the church office and members requesting hundreds of dollars in gift […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools release new stats for homeless kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. Last school year, our I-TEAM exposed that while the homeless population increased, homeless kids...
WRDW-TV
Westminster Schools of Augusta celebrates 50 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was Westminster Schools of Augusta’s 50th-anniversary celebration. They had nearly 80 guests join them for their program. Head of School, Dr. Shawn Brower said in a release, “Reviewing Westminster’s rich history, I stand in awe and amazement at the sacrifices and commitment of early school founders who caught the vision of First Presbyterian Church of Augusta for a Christian school to be planted in our community. Now, 50 years later, it is evident that the Lord has clearly honored their vision, generosity, and persistent prayers through His faithfulness to our beloved school.”
WJBF.com
Giving Local: Broken Outreach Ministries’ SWAG Gala
(Augusta, GA): Olivia sits down with Crystal Pearson from Broken Outreach Ministries to learn all about their upcoming SWAG Gala! This 1920s themed night will be held September 17th at Gracewood Manor. Proceeds will go toward the SWAG ministry.
wgac.com
Shepeard Blood Center Shelves are Empty
Shepeard Community Blood center has put out an urgent appeal for O positive and O negative blood donors. A trauma at one of the local hospitals last night has left shelves at the blood center empty. Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies all of the local hospitals with blood products, so...
City of Aiken to work on beautifying gateway roads
City officials want to spruce up those gateways into the city. Those gateway roads into Aiken are the first look travelers get and city officials want to give the best impression they can.
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta experiences business growth & expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Business is growing in the Garden City! Several new establishments have put down roots on Broad Street and there's more to come. According to the Downtown Development Authority, 33 new businesses opened on Broad so far this year. Six businesses also expanded which is the largest amount the DDA has seen in a one year period.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Aquatic Center closes for week of maintenance
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Aquatic Center at 3157 Damascus Road is closed for a week of maintenance. “During the scheduled annual preventive maintenance, the staff ensures that all systems operate as expected to provide the highest level of service possible to the public,” the city of Augusta said in a statement.
Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans
Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in the CSRA have continued to fall over the past week, following the nationwide trend. The average Tuesday in Georgia is $3.42 per gallon, down from $3.50 a week agio. In Augusta, gas is even cheaper at $3.32 per gallon, down 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.
WRDW-TV
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
WRDW-TV
‘I was overjoyed’: Aiken lottery winner reflects on prize
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, three South Carolina lottery winners – including one from Aiken and one from Orangeburg County – are house hunting. They won a combined $430,000 in prize money. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” said the Orangeburg County...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How to stretch your groceries and your dollars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With prices at the grocery store climbing and the highest inflation we’ve seen in 40 years, you may be looking for ways to cut back. One great way to do that is by extending the life of your groceries and avoiding waste. We took your...
WRDW-TV
Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap, educate on racism
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A diverse group of people living in the CSRA gathered together at the Richmond County Municipal Building to learn how to better unite the community. Sponsored by the Augusta Jewish Museum, “Hope in Times of Hate” provided resources for the Augusta community. Today’s mission:...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Tech students back on campus, enrollment spikes
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College students were back on campus Monday for the first day of the fall semester. Numbers show they saw a rise in enrollment. “Aiken Technical College is experiencing a 10 percent increase in growth over last year,” said Associate Vice President, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Melinda Rodgers.
