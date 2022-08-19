Read full article on original website
Traffic report details deadly crash at Virginia Beach Town Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One day after a driver hit two women crossing the street in Virginia Beach Town Center late Monday afternoon, traffic resumed to its regular hustle and bustle. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to Constitution Drive near Tupelo Honey Cafe after a...
Driver dies following Monday morning crash on Tidewater Drive
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that has left a man dead. Around 10:45 a.m., on August 22, officers responded to a call located on the block of 6900 Tidewater Drive.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — It’s becoming more dangerous these days to be a pedestrian in many cities across America. Deadly crashes involving pedestrians have jumped nearly 60% since 2009. Across Virginia, 125 pedestrians were killed last year, which is up 10% from the year before. It’s been an especially...
2 people hit by car in Town Center area of Virginia Beach, 1 killed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: One person is dead and another is in the hospital after someone hit them with a truck at a busy intersection in Virginia Beach Town Center on Monday afternoon. It happened outside of the Tupelo Honey Café around 4 p.m. The woman killed...
Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes
NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that led to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, according to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum. He said that...
Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously hurt 79-year-old at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police say a DUI driver fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian and seriously hurt a 79-year-old around 4 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia …. Tenants hoping for extention ahead of Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hardy Field part of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Hardy Field part of Norfolk Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Mahone Avenue and Lancaster Street. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting a call around 11:40 a.m.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
Reck on the Road: Bus Drivers Needed
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the new school year getting underway, school divisions across Hampton Roads continue to hire for all school positions. In this week’s edition of Reck on the Road, we take a ride and get the scoop on what it’s like being a bus driver for the City of Virginia Beach Public Schools.
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
One person dead following crash on I-264 in Portsmouth
According to officials, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 264 westbound near Victory Boulevard.
