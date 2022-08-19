ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘To kill a snake, you cut off its head’: Nikki Fried says GOP lawmakers will relent without Ron DeSantis

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 129

Ronald J Robinette
4d ago

Florida does not need a liberal demorat to come in and trash our state of Florida. She would do a lot better in California, Michigan, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New York and any other demorat run state.

seadogpirate
4d ago

she's peddling communist snake oil. and I don't want any of it. the only reason this communist is ag right now is because of the magic trucks full of ballots to stuff the ballot box.

Kerry Hinkle
4d ago

She had nothing to do with legalizing hemp. We signed a petition to get it on the ballot. We voted it into law. She didn't do one thing.

