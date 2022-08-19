ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

cheryl gleber
4d ago

Ridiculous these kids are teenagers doing adult crimes they need to be stopped if thats where they need to go until there is a better solution then be it it's always something civil rights mental illnesses was anyone worried about these kids when they were in the streets committing crimes not going to school where were the parents 😕

Reply
10
Susan Landry
4d ago

this is ridiculous they deserve to go to Angola one they're not going to be with the other inmates at Angola they're going to be segregated so if they dont want to do big time crimes get big time jail They're on their way there snyway

Reply
6
Sheila Lovell
3d ago

what's wrong with these children is that they ain't got no parents parents either drink or do drugs and the kids run the streets parents need to take responsibility for their children if they cannot they are old enough that if they do a crime they do need to go to Angola with the rest of them doesn't matter if they're 17 18 or 19 they're old enough to know what's right and what's wrong so yes I do agree that they need to go to Angola

Reply
3
L'Observateur

Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
L'Observateur

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GERONIMO FLORES, age 30, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced on August 18, 2022 to serve 54 months imprisonment, to be followed by three-years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He is also obligated to pay a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee for each count. FLORES was found guilty as charged of two felony offenses after a three-day federal jury trial. The jury found FLORES guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b) (5), and 7(8).
ABILENE, TX
The Slidell Independent

Parish taking down huge drug criminals

There is only so much that law enforcement and the judicial system can do to slow down the runaway drug epidemic that continues to thrive in our country, as well as the entire world. But thankfully in St. Tammany Parish, they are doing all they can to reduce it. Two...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed in high school evaluations,...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Brandon Francisco to face one charge in trial beginning Tuesday

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court Monday, Aug. 22, for a last-minute set of motions before his Aug. 23 trial where he faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. In addition to...
MANSURA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced as Part of Massive Drug Trafficking Operation Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack

Louisiana Woman Sentenced as Part of Massive Drug Trafficking Operation Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

BESE backs new standards for young learners over objections of key leaders

Early childhood education advocates won a surprise victory Tuesday when the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to adopt new early learning standards for young children despite criticism that the benchmarks are politicized. The revisions won approval from BESE on a 8-2 vote over opposition from state Superintendent...
