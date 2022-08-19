Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant
The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
NBC Sports
Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response
There was a sense in some corners of the NBA that teams were holding off putting the final touches on their roster building — there were trades expected to be made, free agents expected to sign, that hadn’t happened yet. For example, when will the Utah Jazz start trading every veteran on the roster as they tank go into a deep rebuild? (The Donovan Mitchell trade situation plays into that.)
NBC Sports
'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play
Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
No real winners, no real losers. In the end, Durant, Nets reconciliation was only path
If we break down a big trade with winners and losers, can we do the same with a trade that never happened?. Some might argue Kevin Durant is a loser in all this. He did demand a trade, didn’t have the leverage to get to where he wanted to go, issued a “GM and the coach or me” ultimatum to try and push things along, and weeks later had to retract his demand and return to Brooklyn. Still, calling a guy about to start a $194 million contract to play for a title contender in the nation’s largest media market a “loser” stretches the definition of the word.
NBC Sports
Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell
Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz got a head-scratchingly large haul in the Rudy Gobert trade. Ainge wants a bigger one for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks and Jazz are talking again but a deal is not close, something Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Monday. However, they added what the Knicks have reportedly offered.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors rival Grizzlies interested in Durant trade
The Warriors’ newest rival reportedly has entered the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday, citing sources, that the Memphis Grizzlies are interested trading for the Brooklyn Nets superstar. Memphis’ greatest assets in trade talks, Charania reports, is its load of five first-round draft picks....
NBC Sports
Tatum sets record straight on workout with Durant
Jayson Tatum's recent workout with Kevin Durant helped to fuel the rumors of a potential trade that would bring the Brooklyn Nets star to Boston. With the Celtics reportedly being a frontrunner to acquire Durant in a deal, the timing of the workout led to plenty of speculation. Tatum, who's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Number of unprotected picks reported sticking point between Knicks, Jazz in Mitchell trade
The Knicks and Jazz are talking Donovan Mitchell trade again, with the Knicks latest offer reportedly being Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, two unprotected first-round draft picks and three protected ones (picks the Knicks collected through trades), plus maybe another player to match the salaries. Danny Ainge and the Jazz reportedly...
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors
Rumors of a potential Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets trade involving Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant have dominated the NBA offseason. On Tuesday, all of that speculation was finally put to rest. The Nets announced Durant and the team "have agreed to move forward with our partnership." That all but guarantees Brown...
NBC Sports
Report: What's next for Celtics' roster after adding Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 roster is rounding into form. Free agent wing Denzel Valentine has agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with the Celtics, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. If the Celtics like what they see in Valentine -- who spent the second half of the 2021-22...
Comments / 0