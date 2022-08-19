Know Before You Go: We Give Black Fest

BALTIMORE -- As WJZ has told you in recent days, We Give Black Fest is this weekend, highlighting the work of Black-led community organizations.

Local social change group CLLCTIVLY founded the festival, and WJZ is a proud media sponsor. Our own Vic Carter and Torrey Smith are serving as panelists.

We Give Black kicked off Friday, and there's still two more days of music, food, vendors, panel discussions, a wellness village and demonstrations.

Here's what you need to know:

WHERE

West Covington Park, 101 W. Cromwell St., Baltimore

WHEN

Friday, Aug. 19 from 2-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon-7 p.m.

Tickets cost $89 for single-day general admission, $149 for two-day general admission, and $199 for a pass to all three days. VIP packages are also available.

Limited on-site parking is available to VIP attendees. Due to a lack of spaces, organizers recommend attendees use rideshare services.

Schedules:

Friday, Aug.19

Main Stage

DJ 5 Starr 5-9 p.m.

Al Rogers Jr. & Da Lor Band 5:30-6 p.m.

Brandon Woody & UPENDO 6:30-7 p.m.

Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Bilal 9-9:50 p.m.

Conscious Talks Stage

Centering Community in Philanthropy 4-5 p.m.

Community MVPs: A Conversation 6-7 p.m.

Demo Stage

What Rises Out of the Uprisings 4-5 p.m.

Black Cooperatives: Other Structures of Owning Community 6-7 p.m.

Wellness Village

BLK and Green Toxin Free Self Care 3:45-4 p.m.

Black Philanthropy in the Black Community 4-5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Main Stage

DJ Queen HD noon-4:30 p.m.

GloShines 1-1:30 p.m.

Kolpeace 2-2:15 p.m.

KéJa 2:45-3:15 p.m.

Khalil Ismail 3:50-4:20 p.m.

DJ Tanz 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Dr. Ietef "DJ Cavem" Vita 5-5:30 p.m.

Nyanté 6-6:30 p.m.

Eze Jackson 7-7:30 p.m.

Jade Novah 8-8:30 p.m.

Daley 9-9:45 p.m.

Conscious Talks Stage

Art Without the Artist 12:30-12:45 p.m.

It's Your Greens, Not Your Genes 1-2 p.m.

Vegans Aren't Filling Up Hospitals 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Decolonize Your Diet for Optimum Health 4-5 p.m.

The Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Demo Stage

Learn Not to Burn: Composting 101 1:30-2 p.m.

Urban Farming 2-2:45 p.m.

Herbalism and Plant Medicine for the Revolution 3:45-4:15 p.m.

Wellness Village

Black Men, Black Boys, and Black Mental Health 1-1:45 p.m.

Meditation and Grounding 2-2:15 p.m.

How Holistic Dentistry Saves Lives 2:30-2:45 p.m.

Reproductive Justice as a Portal to Liberation 3-4 p.m.

Securing Land 5-5:45 p.m.

The Seeds of Change: Plants for Justice 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Main Stage

DJ Soul noon-2 p.m.

Dr. Mama Deborah Fakunle 12:20-12:25 p.m.

Sunday Service: Where Do We Go From Here? 12:30-1 p.m.

Javier Starks 1:30-2 p.m.

DJ Ty Alexander 2-6:15 p.m.

Jordan Gillis Band 2:30-3 p.m.

‎Wifty Bangura 3:20-3:50 p.m.

Changemaker Awards 4-5 p.m.

Grey 5:20-5:50 p.m.

Ro James 6:15-6:50 p.m.

Conscious Talks Stage

Liberatory Methodologies in the Human Sector 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Avoiding Nutrient Deficiency "Traps" on a Vegan Diet 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Demo Stage

Family Friendly One Pot Meal with Monique Koch 1:30-2:30 p.m.

African American Soul Food with Crystal Forman 3-4 p.m.

Wellness Village

I Am Not My Work 1:15-1:30 p.m.

Vegan Diets and the Healing Vibration 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Yoga/Grounding 2:30-3 p.m.