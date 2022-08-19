ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter's sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Freeman, WA
KREM2

Late night shooting on W. Shannon Ave. leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to reports of a shooting on Aug. 21, 2022 just before 11 p.m. on West Shannon Avenue. According to a press release, once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspect. Police said despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a vehicle toward a Deputy, almost pinning him between the truck and a wall. The Deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect. As soon as it was safe to do so, Deputies provided immediate medical attention to the suspect, who was later transported to the hospital for additional care.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Detectives identify, arrest suspect in Spokane Valley slashing attack

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a random slashing attack that occurred on Tuesday. Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trever D. Hemen. On Friday afternoon, detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force located Hemen just north of the area where the violent assault occurred. Hemen is expected to be...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.  Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.  They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.  PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane  Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA

