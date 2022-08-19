ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Man rescued off coast of Massachusetts after falling off boat in rough seas

TISBURY, Mass. — A man who fell overboard in fog, driving rain and rough seas off Martha’s Vineyard was rescued by members of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and the Mashpee Police Department in Massachusetts. Barnstable County Sheriff Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash...
MASHPEE, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
City
Boylston, MA
WMUR.com

Dedication ceremony held for new energy sustainable middle school in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A New Hampshire school district is celebrating the dedication of a new and advanced building. Oyster River Middle School in Durham opened to students earlier this year. Leaders said it’s expected to be the largest energy self-sustaining building in New Hampshire with massive energy savings worth...
DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Salem police confirm shooting at mall

SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Shuttle Buses#Green Line#The Orange Line#Congress#Arborway
WMUR.com

Pelham puppy safely freed after getting stuck in recliner

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police responded to a particularly unusual call. The owner of an eight-week-old shiba inu puppy called for help when Neeko got stuck in a recliner. Neeko's mom said she couldn't tell if he was still breathing when he slid into the chair mechanism. The responding...
PELHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WMUR.com

Video: Another round of rain and storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers hit this week. Some sun to start on Tuesday then another round of scattered storms and downpours. Wednesday and Thursday look similar with sunny skies then afternoon scattered storms and downpours. A cold front will pass through Friday bringing more storms. Drying out with comfortable highs in the 80s next weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Community rallies behind family after deadly crash in Albany

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community is coming together to help a family after a deadly crash claimed the life of their eight-year-old son. It happened Friday on Route 16 in Albany. Friends of the Simpson family tell News 9 they always give to the community, so now the community...
ALBANY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy