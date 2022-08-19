Read full article on original website
Commuters deal with impacts on first Monday of Boston’s Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Monday presents the first test of how much of an impact the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will have for commuters. Shuttle buses with dedicated lanes are set up, which is likely to cause more congestion on roads. >> MBTA information about shutdown. MBTA officials said the...
Missing Maryland man safely located, police say; silver alert no longer in effect
BOW, N.H. — A missing Maryland man who was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert has been safely located, police said. The silver alert for David Harp, 75, is now canceled. Police did not specify where Harp was found. He had been spotted early Tuesday...
Man rescued off coast of Massachusetts after falling off boat in rough seas
TISBURY, Mass. — A man who fell overboard in fog, driving rain and rough seas off Martha’s Vineyard was rescued by members of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and the Mashpee Police Department in Massachusetts. Barnstable County Sheriff Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash...
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Dedication ceremony held for new energy sustainable middle school in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — A New Hampshire school district is celebrating the dedication of a new and advanced building. Oyster River Middle School in Durham opened to students earlier this year. Leaders said it’s expected to be the largest energy self-sustaining building in New Hampshire with massive energy savings worth...
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
Salem police confirm shooting at mall
SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
Candia police look for man who posed as officer before leading police on 2 separate pursuits, officials say
CANDIA, N.H. — Candia police are looking for a man who led officers on two chases early Tuesday morning. Police said around 1:20 a.m., a man in an older model white or silver Ford pickup truck stopped to talk to people on Horizon Lane in Candia and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. He reportedly asked for cash.
Man uses metal detector to help Massachusetts woman find lost ring on Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci who went into the water...
Pelham puppy safely freed after getting stuck in recliner
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police responded to a particularly unusual call. The owner of an eight-week-old shiba inu puppy called for help when Neeko got stuck in a recliner. Neeko's mom said she couldn't tell if he was still breathing when he slid into the chair mechanism. The responding...
New Hampshire DHHS plan for child care resources focused on long-term strength
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There is a shortage of childcare workers in New Hampshire, and the state is hoping to help. Retirements during the pandemic and not enough people entering the field are leaving many businesses short-staffed. Discovery Child Enrichment Center in Portsmouth is a big operation at full capacity....
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive...
Bolduc campaign disavows Confederate flag displayed near campaign sign during Londonderry parade
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, identified bythe latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll as the leading candidate to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan in November, is facing greater scrutiny now that he is the apparent front-runner in the Republican primary. An antique military vehicle behind...
Video: Another round of rain and storms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers hit this week. Some sun to start on Tuesday then another round of scattered storms and downpours. Wednesday and Thursday look similar with sunny skies then afternoon scattered storms and downpours. A cold front will pass through Friday bringing more storms. Drying out with comfortable highs in the 80s next weekend.
Community rallies behind family after deadly crash in Albany
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community is coming together to help a family after a deadly crash claimed the life of their eight-year-old son. It happened Friday on Route 16 in Albany. Friends of the Simpson family tell News 9 they always give to the community, so now the community...
Manchester police say armed man stole iPhone from woman who set up potential sale online
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are looking for a man they say stole an iPhone from the woman trying to sell it to him. Police said that woman set up the sale online and agreed to meet the buyer Sunday at Bakersville Elementary School. They said that the potential...
New Hampshire couple travels to Ukraine for humanitarian efforts, meets family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The war in Ukraine rages on as the Russian invasion moves into its sixth month Wednesday on Ukraine’s independence day. Christina Pasicznyk Vogel, of the Ukrainian church in Manchester, just returned from the country while on a mission to help those in need. “We were...
Members of Saint Anselm College football team help prepare Manchester middle school for fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some Manchester middle school students will be returning to a cleaner campus thanks to some strong volunteers. On Monday, members of the Saint Anselm College football team visited Hillside Middle School to help with various projects ahead of the fall. In a Facebook post, the school...
Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
