WTOP
Police say man charged in Reston rape may be serial offender
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman’s apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a “predator” who targeted his victim and saying he may be responsible for other crimes. Anthony D. Agee, 22, has been charged...
WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
WTOP
McLean man arrested in Rockville for solicitation of minor
In Maryland, Montgomery County police said they believe a Virginia man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have solicited other victims. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a Montgomery County detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing
BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured
WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC Washington
‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment
A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
WJLA
Missing infant, father out of Montgomery County found safe, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department announced Tuesday morning that a missing infant and her father have been found safe. Authorities tweeted at 3:59 a.m. that seven-month-old Lyric Winter White was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21 with her father, 36-year-old Ronald White, Jr. At...
Repeat Offender Busted After Hardware Store Theft In Temple Hills, Police Say
A Temple Hills man has been charged in connection to the strong-armed robbery of a hardware store employee in Montgomery County, authorities say. Terry Claude Tompkins, 41, is accused of robbing the employee at the Ace Hardware store on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Montgomery County police.
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Ter. Metho...
New Information Released By Police In Prince George's County On Suspect Wanted For Murder
A man charged with the murder of a DC man is on the run, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Randy McFail, 32, is accused of killing Robert Earl Price, 22, earlier this month in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police say. Price...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf
A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced. Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer...
WJLA
5-year-old dies by blunt force trauma in Capitol Heights, autopsy reveals: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Authorities are investigating the homicide of a five-year-old girl last Thursday in Capitol Heights, according to the Prince George's Police Department. The child was identified by police as Pradeline Delinois. She suffered blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy. On Thursday, August 18, officers...
DC man arrested for 1993 murder
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WJLA
2 hurt after car crashes down embankment into woods in Silver Spring: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered minor injuries after a car crashed down an embankment into the woods in Silver Spring early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department tweeted at 4:11 a.m. that a car crash has shut down New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue.
WJLA
Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Domestic Violence, Shooting Incidents
He will also be placed on five years supervised probation after he’s released from prison. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man on Tuesday was given 15-years in prison for domestic violence and shooting incidents. . Nazir Rachad Wells, 20, was sentenced for two counts of 1st-degree assault, and one count of 2nd-degree assault for three incidents.
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
