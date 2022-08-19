ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

WTOP

Police say man charged in Reston rape may be serial offender

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman’s apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a “predator” who targeted his victim and saying he may be responsible for other crimes. Anthony D. Agee, 22, has been charged...
RESTON, VA
WTOP

McLean man arrested in Rockville for solicitation of minor

In Maryland, Montgomery County police said they believe a Virginia man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have solicited other victims. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a Montgomery County detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

'He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment

A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
RESTON, VA
#Playboy#Apartment Building#Violent Crime
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Ter. Metho...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

DC man arrested for 1993 murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Domestic Violence, Shooting Incidents

He will also be placed on five years supervised probation after he’s released from prison. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man on Tuesday was given 15-years in prison for domestic violence and shooting incidents. . Nazir Rachad Wells, 20, was sentenced for two counts of 1st-degree assault, and one count of 2nd-degree assault for three incidents.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

