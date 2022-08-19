Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
pghcitypaper.com
A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news
The Franktuary locations in Downtown and Lawrenceville are closed, but the hot dog restaurant lives on in a food truck. Head to Necromancer Brewing for a special dinner that pairs various beers with poutine and gourmet hot dogs from Franktuary, including the Oahu dog made with pineapple, green onions, bacon, and teriyaki sauce, and the Reykjavik dog made with crispy onions, sweet mustard, ketchup, and remoulade. Tickets for the four-course dinner, taking place on Fri., Aug. 26, cost $30 and are available at the Necromancer website. Vegetarian options are also available.
Pittsburgh VegFest continues to grow with food, fun, and a new VIP experience
When Leila Sleiman met Natalie Fristick during a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest in Pittsburgh, the two women realized they had a lot in common. They were both half Lebanese, cared about animal welfare causes, and adhered to vegan diets. The two started Justice for Animals, a nonprofit aimed at supporting legislative animal rights initiatives in Pittsburgh, but say they later wanted to expand their mission by appealing to a wider demographic.
Fashion icon Richard Parsakian on vintage, combat boots, and creating a “safe space”
Job/Work: Eons Fashion Antique. 5850 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Websites: facebook.com/eonsfashion, instagram.com/eonsfashion, and twitter.com/eonsfashion. I have two fashion styles, one for work and one for events, and almost always 95% slow fashion: sustainable, recycled, or green, depending on the terms you like to use. I can also say vintage since that's where my brand lies.
Filmmakers bring tiny house documentary to Pittsburgh
Fans of DIY and home makeover shows may recognize the name Derek "Deek" Diedricksen. The Massachusetts-based author and designer delighted viewers as the host of the HGTV show Tiny House Builders, and he has built a following as an expert in micro-structures like treehouses. He will continue to advocate for living small with the debut of The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home, a documentary he made with filmmaker Alex Eaves.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31
Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig
In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
Pittsburgh space museum and learning center counts down to October opening
Texas has NASA. Washington, D.C. has the National Air and Space Museum. Florida has the Kennedy Space Center. And soon, Pittsburgh will have its own tribute to space travel with the opening of the Moonshot Museum. It was announced the Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Oct. 15....
Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals
Turning a corner in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods often leads to grey walls, matching the skies of one of the country’s gloomiest cities. The local art scene has stepped in to bring color and vibrance to the landscape, with murals awash in contrasting bright colors and animals, like Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch’s butterfly paintings and the elephant murals in the South Side.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28
Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. wyep.org. Two weeks ago, alt-country band Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six released A Rose Among the Thorns, a collection of gospel covers reworked over the last 10 years with Getkin’s gospel choir at the Mosaic Community Church. The LP is not entirely covers, however. Getkin co-wrote the swelling tune “I Want to Be a Witness” with Jon Bindley of local country folk band Bindley Hardware Co. Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six celebrate the release during the Music on the Mon concert series, where they will be joined by Molly Alphabet, Kenny Stockard, and Steeltown Sweetboy.
Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit
Neighborhood advocacy groups have joined a legal battle over an inclusionary zoning law that could shape future housing policies in Pittsburgh and across the country. The underlying suit began more than three months ago, when the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with a mission “to promote homeownership and the improvement of the residential building industry in Western Pennsylvania,” sued the city for approving an expansion to its existing inclusionary overlay zone so that it now includes Bloomfield and Polish Hill, in addition to Lawrenceville.
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
insideradio.com
KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.
Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — On Tuesday, dive crews were at the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the report of a car in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club came in at 3:02 p.m. According to the Oakmont Borough Police...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A three year old little girl spent hours in Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening after her mother says she was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant. “She had to have an IV in her arm that was the whole size of the palm of...
One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the Boulevard of the Allies exit from the Liberty Bridge.The ramp was closed briefly but has since reopened.It's unknown what caused the crash.
