Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

The Franktuary locations in Downtown and Lawrenceville are closed, but the hot dog restaurant lives on in a food truck. Head to Necromancer Brewing for a special dinner that pairs various beers with poutine and gourmet hot dogs from Franktuary, including the Oahu dog made with pineapple, green onions, bacon, and teriyaki sauce, and the Reykjavik dog made with crispy onions, sweet mustard, ketchup, and remoulade. Tickets for the four-course dinner, taking place on Fri., Aug. 26, cost $30 and are available at the Necromancer website. Vegetarian options are also available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh VegFest continues to grow with food, fun, and a new VIP experience

When Leila Sleiman met Natalie Fristick during a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest in Pittsburgh, the two women realized they had a lot in common. They were both half Lebanese, cared about animal welfare causes, and adhered to vegan diets. The two started Justice for Animals, a nonprofit aimed at supporting legislative animal rights initiatives in Pittsburgh, but say they later wanted to expand their mission by appealing to a wider demographic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Fashion icon Richard Parsakian on vintage, combat boots, and creating a “safe space”

Job/Work: Eons Fashion Antique. 5850 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Websites: facebook.com/eonsfashion, instagram.com/eonsfashion, and twitter.com/eonsfashion. I have two fashion styles, one for work and one for events, and almost always 95% slow fashion: sustainable, recycled, or green, depending on the terms you like to use. I can also say vintage since that's where my brand lies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Filmmakers bring tiny house documentary to Pittsburgh

Fans of DIY and home makeover shows may recognize the name Derek "Deek" Diedricksen. The Massachusetts-based author and designer delighted viewers as the host of the HGTV show Tiny House Builders, and he has built a following as an expert in micro-structures like treehouses. He will continue to advocate for living small with the debut of The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home, a documentary he made with filmmaker Alex Eaves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig

In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals

Turning a corner in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods often leads to grey walls, matching the skies of one of the country’s gloomiest cities. The local art scene has stepped in to bring color and vibrance to the landscape, with murals awash in contrasting bright colors and animals, like Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch’s butterfly paintings and the elephant murals in the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. wyep.org. Two weeks ago, alt-country band Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six released A Rose Among the Thorns, a collection of gospel covers reworked over the last 10 years with Getkin’s gospel choir at the Mosaic Community Church. The LP is not entirely covers, however. Getkin co-wrote the swelling tune “I Want to Be a Witness” with Jon Bindley of local country folk band Bindley Hardware Co. Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six celebrate the release during the Music on the Mon concert series, where they will be joined by Molly Alphabet, Kenny Stockard, and Steeltown Sweetboy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

Neighborhood advocacy groups have joined a legal battle over an inclusionary zoning law that could shape future housing policies in Pittsburgh and across the country. The underlying suit began more than three months ago, when the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with a mission “to promote homeownership and the improvement of the residential building industry in Western Pennsylvania,” sued the city for approving an expansion to its existing inclusionary overlay zone so that it now includes Bloomfield and Polish Hill, in addition to Lawrenceville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
SENECA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH, PA
insideradio.com

KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain

A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
TARENTUM, PA

