Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. wyep.org. Two weeks ago, alt-country band Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six released A Rose Among the Thorns, a collection of gospel covers reworked over the last 10 years with Getkin’s gospel choir at the Mosaic Community Church. The LP is not entirely covers, however. Getkin co-wrote the swelling tune “I Want to Be a Witness” with Jon Bindley of local country folk band Bindley Hardware Co. Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six celebrate the release during the Music on the Mon concert series, where they will be joined by Molly Alphabet, Kenny Stockard, and Steeltown Sweetboy.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO