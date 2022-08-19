Read full article on original website
Organization urges people to donate blood amid shortage
Blood supplies have fallen drastically since the start of the summer and Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects and donates blood, warns it could get worse as the Labor Day weekend approaches.The organization is calling for more generous donors to make sure patients at hospitals around the state and country can get the care they need."We really don't want doctors to have to make those tough decisions on whether or not they have to do a surgery or they have to postpone a surgery because the units aren't there for them to perform the surgery that they need," said Brooke Way,...
