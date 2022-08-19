Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
WALB 10
New behavioral health unit opens at Colquitt Regional
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding its services to include a new behavioral health unit. They want to provide intensive treatment, focusing on patients that are older. Director Melissa Bennett said over a three-year assessment, there was a significant need to serve the 55+ patient population.
WALB 10
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
U.S. Senate candidate Walker makes South Georgia stop in Albany, talks about faith, law enforcement
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker brought his U.S. Senate campaign to South Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Walker played to a mostly African-American crowd — many of them students. And they appeared receptive to his message. In a forum with the questions coming from three folks – Albany councilman Jalen Johnson, failed 2nd Congressional District Republican […]
WALB 10
WIC program to distribute ‘debit cards’ for participants
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WIC program is making it easier to buy WIC-approved foods. Starting on Aug. 29, WIC participants will no longer have to use paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods. “So the actual card, like I said, is very similar to a debit card. Participants will receive...
WALB 10
Not much sun with periods of rain
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light to moderate rain. Otherwise warm 80s and muggy with a persistent tropical airmass. Across the region a stalled front hangs around several more days keeping the weather cloudy with chances of rain. Late week into the weekend high pressure returns with...
southgatv.com
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 2 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Dougherty vs Randolph-Clay. Irwin County vs Dooly County. Colquitt...
Americus Times-Recorder
Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year
AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
WALB 10
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
Lee County grad Jammie Robinson named second-team All-American
Florida State defensive back and Lee County’s Jammie Robinson was named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, it was announced Monday. The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.
WALB 10
Cast your vote Locker Room Report’s ‘Game of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Sports wants to know what you think the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week should be. Vote what high school football game you think should be Game of the Week each week below.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is quickly approaching and Dougherty County is making sure that your vote is cast. Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots. “This process is relatively new to our voters. So, we want to make sure that...
WALB 10
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
WALB 10
Tracking daily rainfall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with a few passing showers Monday. A soupy airmass remains with lots of clouds and very little rain so far. Rain chances hold this evening however wetter weather likely over the next 7 days. Look for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with rainfall amounts of 1-2″+.
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, we have an upper-level trough that is sitting over the entire southeastern United States. What does this mean for us? Well, this is causing enough instability in the atmosphere to help us that the plentiful moisture in that atmosphere to churn up some showers and thunderstorms this evening. Now as we move into tonight, we will continue to see chances for showers remain but most activity should wane before midnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low 70s.
southgatv.com
APD arrests adult & trio of minors for theft
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police may have broken up a teen theft ring headed by an adult. Police say they arrested 25 year old Donarius Whitehead and three juvenile suspects Sunday. All were picked up after a string of reported auto burglaries on Moultrie Road, as well as shoplifting...
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
wfxl.com
Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt
Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
GBI says Child abducted from Georgia home found safely; suspect arrested
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday. Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m. GBI officials did not say where they located woman and child, nor the...
