Fortnite And Destiny Crossover Leaks Ahead Of Destiny 2 Showcase

Two of the biggest live-service games in the world are set to collide, as new leaks have revealed that a Destiny and Fortnite crossover is coming. As discovered by Ginsor, who has a reliable history of datamining Destiny 2 for new content, Fortnite-themed skins are coming to Destiny, with the promotional image showing off the Black Knight Titan armor set, Oblivion armor for Hunters, and Drift robes for Warlocks.
Dying Light 2 Goes Gladiator In New Bloody Ties Story DLC

During Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier today, the first official story DLC for Dying Light 2, Bloody Ties, was confirmed for an October release, with a new trailer showcasing a gladiatorial arena and multiple new characters. Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties takes players to The Carnage Hall, an old opera...
Akira Toriyama
Gamescom Opening Night Live: The Biggest Games And Announcements

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live was filled with big gaming news and announcements. Over the course of two hours, host Geoff Keighley introduced more than 30 games, including much-awaited sequels to long-dormant projects as well as completely new IP. With so much to keep track of, it can be overwhelming, so we put together a list of the very biggest games to catch you up to speed.
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed

It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Destiny 2 Lightfall Release Date Confirmed, Trailer Reveals New Strand Darkness Power

With the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has shown a new trailer for its upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall. The developer has been teasing a major change to the status quo of Destiny 2 with Lightfall, and in the new trailer, Bungie has revealed the release date for this expansion, the new Strand subclass, and gameplay that's full of grappling hooks.
KOTOR Remake For PS5 And PC Changes Developers, Still Two Years Away - Report

The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC has shifted developers, from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, according to a new report. This was previously rumored, but Bloomberg reported that it is indeed true. During its earnings briefing recently, Embracer Group--which owns Aspyr and Saber--said one of its AAA games had changed developers, but did not name the project outright. Many believed it was the KOTOR remake.
Dead Island 2 Full Gameplay Reveal | Gamescom ONL 2022

The long awaited sequel Dead Island 2 was revealed during Gamescom ONL 2022, and with it, we got a gruesome look into gameplay, and the six characters you'll be playing as. The trailer featured an array of weapons, lots of blood, and the ability to drop kick zombies into gasoline, and then set them on fire. The game is expected to release February 3, 2023.
Dune: Awakening, A Survival MMO Set In The Dune Universe, Has Been Announced

Announced during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, an "ambitious " survival MMO set in the Dune universe is on its way. Dune: Awakening is the latest game from Conan Exiles developer Funcom and "takes inspiration from both Frank Herbert’s novels and Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning film while exploring exciting new possibilities in the franchise." The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Sonic Frontiers Release Date Confirmed In New Trailer

Sonic Frontiers, the next entry in Sega's popular blue blur series, will be released on November 8, 2022. This was confirmed during Gamescom Opening Night Live today through a new trailer. Sega also released a new story synopsis for Sonic Frontiers, which explains that Sonic finds himself on an island...
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Hits 4 Million Units Sold Less Than Two Months After Release

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has officially hit four million units sold worldwide, with the base game itself hitting over 11 million units. Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which launched towards the end of June, has hit a total of four million units sold, doubling the sales figure reported at the start of July. The press release noted the free update that launched in August helped drive the sales over the four million mark. Capcom plans to grow these sales even further with more free updates.
Aya Neo Air Review - Small Form Factor, Big Time Performance

Handheld gaming PC manufacturer Aya Neo has released multiple truly impressive devices over the past year, including the Aya Neo Pro and Aya Neo Next, which has the best build quality of any handheld gaming device I've used. Aya Neo's first couple forays into the market were slightly bigger and bulkier than the Switch OLED, and they already push the limits of what I see as a portable device from a practical standpoint--though they aren't nearly as large as Valve's Steam Deck. With handheld PC gaming growing more popular with the help of the Steam Deck, some prospective buyers may be looking for a device that packs power within a smaller shell.
Harley Quinn #21 - Task Force XX Part 4

Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you're expectin' me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-of-alien- skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced

Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
