Allentown, PA

Times News

Fundraiser held for family displaced by fatal fire

A fundraiser was held Sunday at the Don Laine Campground in Palmerton to raise money for Marcy and Jay Zelinsky and their family. An Aug. 9 fire destroyed the double home at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave. The Zelinsky family lived at 133 and were away on vacation at the time.
PALMERTON, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into Berks County home

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Allentown, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia

A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
#Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
fox29.com

Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting. Police say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Mahanoy City

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Mahanoy City Friday afternoon. Just after 2:30pm, Friday, emergency personnel responded to possible house fire at 1339 East Market Street in the borough. Chief 48 reported in an isolated fire in the basement and were checking for extentions. Most units cleared the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...

