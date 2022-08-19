Read full article on original website
Times News
Fundraiser held for family displaced by fatal fire
A fundraiser was held Sunday at the Don Laine Campground in Palmerton to raise money for Marcy and Jay Zelinsky and their family. An Aug. 9 fire destroyed the double home at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave. The Zelinsky family lived at 133 and were away on vacation at the time.
WGAL
Truck crashes into Berks County home
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
Monroe County fire company and township at odds over fire service
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Fire calls will be few and far between at the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company. The company has decided to no longer respond to calls, and people who live in the township aren't happy about it. "It's a little scary if anything does happen. I mean,...
fox29.com
Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and three others are hurt after police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Residents in Pottstown still looking for answers after deadly explosion occurred 3 months ago
It’s been nearly three months since a house explosion resulted in the deaths of four children and an adult in a Pottstown, Montgomery County neighborhood. Residents are still waiting on answers after the blast. “I want to know what happened. Why it happened? What’s next?” Justin Gibbs, a neighbor,...
ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police
One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
fox29.com
Boxes of guns mistakenly delivered to Chester High School due to typo
Box of rifles were recently dropped at the doors of Chester High School. The delivery was made Friday, and locked inside the school over the weekend.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting. Police say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Mahanoy City
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Mahanoy City Friday afternoon. Just after 2:30pm, Friday, emergency personnel responded to possible house fire at 1339 East Market Street in the borough. Chief 48 reported in an isolated fire in the basement and were checking for extentions. Most units cleared the...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
