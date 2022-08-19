Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Local after school programs gear up for new school year, focus on closing learning gap
SALISBURY, Md.- The chime of a bell at the end of the day means for many students it’s time to go home, but for after school programs like Salisbury Urban Ministries’ Kid’s Cafe and Wor-Wic’s Child Care Development Center the day is just getting started. “Every...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic now offering pre-k program, aiming to provide strong education start
SALISBURY, Md.- One local community college is offering a pre-kindergarten program with a mission to enrich children’s educational start. Wor-Wic Community College received over $230,000 in grant funding from the Maryland State Department of Education that will support 18 students in the program. The goal is to increase full-time...
WMDT.com
Building up kids, adults through hands-on Georgetown program
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A community full of passionate teachers have come together to bridge the gap in learning and give kids hands on experiences. “We started with just 35 children it has since grown to over 200 plus children,” Talon Holleman, Founder and Program Director of R.O.O.T.S. Youth Development Program, said.
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty
Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
WMDT.com
Gov. Hogan honors former SU President for accomplishments
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan honored former Salisbury University President Charles Wight with a citation recognizing his leadership and dedication to the university. Wight served the campus community from 2018 to 2022, and during his time he helped complete the largest fundraising effort in campus history, as...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware State University and ChristianaCare exploring possibility of medical school
Dover’s Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are in talks to start a medical school in Delaware, Delaware Public Media reported. DSU President Tony Allen emphasized that discussions are in their early stages and might not produce an agreement. The university gained a presence in health care with the acquisition...
WBOC
Delaware Chemical Company Expands to Seaford
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A building on Industrial Park Blvd. in Seaford will soon be home to Royale Pigments & Chemicals. The company is currently based out of Bear, Del. and chose Seaford as a second location with the help of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership. The building was once used as...
delawarepublic.org
Economic impact of BMW Championship could be huge for the region
Last week saw tens of thousands of golf fans flock to Northern Delaware for the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club. Organizers were expecting more than 100,000 people for the PGA event, which sold out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Jennifer Boes, with the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors...
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
WDEL 1150AM
DuPont expanding semiconductor-related facility in Delaware
DuPont is making a $50 million expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business. DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow. The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors. About...
Three Chester County Residents Named Shapers of State’s Agricultural Landscape on PA Power 100 List
Chester County has three representatives on the inaugural Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania. The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape.
WDEL 1150AM
Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware
University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
WBOC
DNREC to Hold Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits...
WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware gets ready to start construction on new $34M bldg in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware hopes to break ground on a new $34 million building soon. The goal is to start work on a facility in Milford in late September, located on West Liberty Way, just south of the Delaware Veterans Home and not too far from their current facility on Mattlind Way.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County 2050 comprehensive plan is signed into code
The New Castle County Comprehensive Plan 2050 was signed into code Monday, and this year’s plan looks different than previous ones. State law requires the county’s comprehensive plan be updated every 10 years. The 560 page document will guide New Castle County planning and land use over the...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury eyes improving benefits for volunteer firefighters
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is moving toward improving its benefits for volunteer firefighters. Currently, the city uses a Length Of Service Award Program (LOSAP). Retiring as an active volunteer member, personnel can expect to get a monthly check based on how many years of service they provided.
