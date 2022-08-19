ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMDT.com

Wor-Wic now offering pre-k program, aiming to provide strong education start

SALISBURY, Md.- One local community college is offering a pre-kindergarten program with a mission to enrich children’s educational start. Wor-Wic Community College received over $230,000 in grant funding from the Maryland State Department of Education that will support 18 students in the program. The goal is to increase full-time...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Building up kids, adults through hands-on Georgetown program

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A community full of passionate teachers have come together to bridge the gap in learning and give kids hands on experiences. “We started with just 35 children it has since grown to over 200 plus children,” Talon Holleman, Founder and Program Director of R.O.O.T.S. Youth Development Program, said.
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty

Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Gov. Hogan honors former SU President for accomplishments

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan honored former Salisbury University President Charles Wight with a citation recognizing his leadership and dedication to the university. Wight served the campus community from 2018 to 2022, and during his time he helped complete the largest fundraising effort in campus history, as...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware State University and ChristianaCare exploring possibility of medical school

Dover’s Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are in talks to start a medical school in Delaware, Delaware Public Media reported. DSU President Tony Allen emphasized that discussions are in their early stages and might not produce an agreement. The university gained a presence in health care with the acquisition...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware Chemical Company Expands to Seaford

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A building on Industrial Park Blvd. in Seaford will soon be home to Royale Pigments & Chemicals. The company is currently based out of Bear, Del. and chose Seaford as a second location with the help of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership. The building was once used as...
SEAFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Economic impact of BMW Championship could be huge for the region

Last week saw tens of thousands of golf fans flock to Northern Delaware for the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club. Organizers were expecting more than 100,000 people for the PGA event, which sold out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Jennifer Boes, with the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors...
WMDT.com

Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award

DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

DuPont expanding semiconductor-related facility in Delaware

DuPont is making a $50 million expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business. DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow. The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors. About...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware

University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion

Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
SEAFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County 2050 comprehensive plan is signed into code

The New Castle County Comprehensive Plan 2050 was signed into code Monday, and this year’s plan looks different than previous ones. State law requires the county’s comprehensive plan be updated every 10 years. The 560 page document will guide New Castle County planning and land use over the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury eyes improving benefits for volunteer firefighters

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is moving toward improving its benefits for volunteer firefighters. Currently, the city uses a Length Of Service Award Program (LOSAP). Retiring as an active volunteer member, personnel can expect to get a monthly check based on how many years of service they provided.

