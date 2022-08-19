ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck’s Mom Rushed to Hospital Ahead of Wedding Celebration with J.Lo

 4 days ago
Ben Affleck’s mom was rushed from his Georgia estate to a hospital on Friday ahead of his wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez.

DailyMail.com obtained photos of Ben and Jennifer at a hospital with his mom Christopher Anne Boldt after she reportedly cut her leg and had to have stitches.

The paper reports Boldt fell off a dock and cut her leg, and that Ben was the one who found her and called for an ambulance.

The photos show Christopher with her leg wrapped in a bandage as Ben smokes a cigarette in shorts, a purple-and-white T-shirt, and a backwards baseball cap. Lopez is by his side in a sundress and flip-flops, carrying a Dior bag.

According to DailyMail.com, the ambulance arrived at Affleck’s property around noon and left after about 20 minutes, sometimes reaching 120 mph as it headed to a local hospital with a police escort.

Previously, “Extra” learned the rundown for the weekend. First, wedding guests were to join the couple for “Drinks and Dessert” on Friday. Saturday is when the ceremony will take place, along with dinner and dancing apparently at a barn on the property.

The couple will wrap up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.

Last month, Lopez confirmed their Las Vegas wedding through her newsletter.

