knopnews2.com
King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
knopnews2.com
McPherson suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. McPherson suffered the injury in training prior to returning to Lincoln for the start of the fall semester. An MRI by Nebraska’s medical staff upon...
knopnews2.com
From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion
NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
knopnews2.com
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over closes summer driving season
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national campaign marks the end of the summer driving season. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime...
knopnews2.com
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
knopnews2.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday evening. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66, about 11 miles north of Seward.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for distributing cocaine and fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- A 38-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. Adante Mower of Lincoln was sentenced to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for three years.
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
