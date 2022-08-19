MARTINEZ -- An Orinda man is facing a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly hitting a bicyclist in Pinole, prosecutors said Friday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed the felony count against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for the collision that happened last month.On July 25, Kish was driving along the 2100 block of Appian Way in Pinole at about 5 p.m. when he allegedly hit a 41-year-old male cyclist from Oakland and did not stop after the collision, the DA's office said.The bicyclist suffered major injuries including a fractured pelvis. He was able to get out of the roadway and make it to a nearby motel where he called police.A witness to the crash provided investigators with photos and a statement. Police were able to find the vehicle and trace it back to Kish, determining he was behind the wheel when it hit the cyclist, the DA's office said.An arraignment date for Kish was not yet announced. The DA's office said a recent report by Contra Costa County Vision Zero said there were 14 bicycle-involved collisions that resulted in severe injury or death between 2014 and 2018.

PINOLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO