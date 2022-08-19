Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year

Vernon Parish, La - VPSO has become aware of scam calls taking place within the Parish. Scammers are contacting SWEPCO customers and advising they are delinquent in the payment of their bills. Scammers then state that the customer's electric service will be shut off unless they provide banking or credit card information. VPSO would like to remind everyone; DO NOT provide any credit card or bank information to such callers.

