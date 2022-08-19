Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year

Read full article on original website
Leesville Police Officer Awarded
Leesville, La - Beth Westlake, Chief of The Leesville Police Department awarded Mike Bailey with the “Officer of the Quarter Award'' yesterday at the city council meeting. The recipient is chosen by their peers and recognized for their loyalty and dedication to the Leesville City Police Department and the citizens of the City of Leesville. Thank you Officer Bailey. We appreciate your service!
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022
According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
Jennings Police Department Searching For Shooting Suspect
Jennings, La - The Jennings Police Department are searching for a man who they suspect was involved in an early morning shooting on South Main Street near Summer Street in Jennings. Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, is wanted for attempted second degree murder. Jennings Police Department says, this is Nixon’s 3rd...
Mamou man arrested for identify theft of 82-year-old
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Mamou man was arrested for identity theft after stealing documents from an 82-year-old man and using them to withdraw money from bank accounts.
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
Suspect in early morning shooting wanted by Jennings Police
Jennings Police are looking for a suspect in relation to an early morning shooting.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022. Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Eric Dillon Dickinson,...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
Mamou man accused of stealing from elderly neighbor
Jason Shillow, 62, was booked with identity theft, exploitation of the infirm, theft and attempted theft.
Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Asking For Help Locating Missing Iota Man
The APSO is asking the public for help locating a missing Iota man last seen on August 16th.
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
VPSO Warns of Scam
Vernon Parish, La - VPSO has become aware of scam calls taking place within the Parish. Scammers are contacting SWEPCO customers and advising they are delinquent in the payment of their bills. Scammers then state that the customer's electric service will be shut off unless they provide banking or credit card information. VPSO would like to remind everyone; DO NOT provide any credit card or bank information to such callers.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 20, 2022, Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the Blast and Vac Car Wash burglary after further investigation. Jacob Alan Montgomery, of Westlake,...
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
Lack of correctional officers in Evangeline Parish a growing concern
A dwindling number of officers working inside the jail in Evangeline Parish is causing concern.
Dolphins spotted in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dolphin (or two) was spotted in Lake Charles Tuesday. The Lake Charles Yacht Club posted video of the dolphins to its Facebook page.
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
